Beatbot Aquasense 2 by Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd Wins Silver in A' Robotics Awards

Beatbot Aquasense 2

Innovative Pool Cleaning Robot Recognized for Advanced Technology, Efficiency, and User-Friendly Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of robotics design, has announced Beatbot Aquasense 2 by Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd as a Silver Award winner in the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Beatbot Aquasense 2's innovative design within the robotics industry.Beatbot Aquasense 2's award-winning design addresses the pressing need for efficient, convenient, and environmentally friendly pool cleaning solutions. By leveraging advanced intelligent technology, this robot delivers robust cleaning performance while reducing manual intervention and chemical usage, making it highly relevant to both industry professionals and consumers.The robot's forward-tilted profile enhances downward pressure, improving cleaning efficiency and preventing tipping during operation. Its integrated buoyancy chamber system optimizes weight distribution, allowing the robot to rest stably on the water surface after completing tasks. Advanced sensors and optimization algorithms further enhance its precise navigation and cleaning performance.This recognition from the A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award serves as motivation for Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The company remains committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that address evolving industry needs and enhance user experiences.Beatbot Aquasense 2 was designed by a talented team at Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd, including Huiming Zhang, Qiangqiang Li, and Peihang Wang, who contributed their expertise in robotics design, engineering, and product development to create this award-winning solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Beatbot Technology Co., LtdFounded in July 2022, Beatbot Technology Co., Ltd has R&D centers and marketing centers in Suzhou and Shenzhen. With a team of experienced professionals from leading robotics and consumer electronics companies, Beatbot Technology focuses on developing innovative solutions based on user needs and usage scenarios. The company has completed Series A financing, with a post-investment valuation of nearly 2 billion yuan, and plans to use the funds for product research and development, talent recruitment, and market expansion.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the award's pre-established evaluation criteria, which include innovation, efficiency, safety, adaptability, and sustainability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of robotics and beyond. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://roboticsawards.com

