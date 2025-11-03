OSCE helps Uzbekistan strengthen the security of key public facilities

How can countries secure critical infrastructure against terrorist threats? To help answer this question, government officials from Uzbekistan took part in a three-day OSCE training course on the physical security of critical infrastructure.

“Critical infrastructure, such as energy networks, transport systems, water facilities, communication hubs and health institutions are vital for every country’s functioning. When these systems are affected or disrupted, the consequences go far beyond physical damage. They can impact economic stability, public confidence, social well-being and even political security. Building resilience and improving security measures help ensure the safety and protect the everyday life,” said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan.

The training, held from 27 to 29 October in Tashkent, Uzbekistan was organized by the OSCE Transnational Threats Department and the Office of the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, with financial support from Germany under the OSCE Project PROTECT.

“Critical infrastructure forms the backbone of our modern economies, societies and cross-border relations. Germany is proud to support the OSCE’s Project PROTECT. Its value lies in consolidating good practices from across the OSCE area, allowing participating States to adapt what is most relevant to their national priorities,” highlighted Rebecca Dovergne, Head of Economic Affairs and Press from the German Embassy in Tashkent.

During the training, specialists from several national institutions, including the State Security Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs, National Guard, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Health, Republican Centre for Plague Prevention and Committee on Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan discussed how to better protect important public sites such as energy networks, transport hubs and healthcare facilities from various security risks, including potential terrorist threats.

Participants learned how to identify and manage physical threats to critical infrastructure, including how to design safer buildings, organize access control, use modern security technology such as surveillance systems and plan responses to possible security incidents.

The course was based on materials from the forthcoming OSCE Technical Guide on Physical Security Considerations for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure from Terrorist Attacks, which offers practical advice and examples from across the OSCE area. Each participant received a copy of the guide for the use in their future work.

This training course is part of Project PROTECT, an OSCE initiative that helps participating States improve the protection of critical infrastructure and public spaces from terrorist and other security threats, while ensuring that all measures respect human rights.