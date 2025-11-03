Lt. Col. David Flippo Endorsed by VFAF Veterans for America First for U.S. Congress (NV-4), Says Elizabeth Helgelien

David Flippo VFAF US Endorsement VFAF's Elizabeth Helgelien with Lt. Col. David Flippo

National Ambassador Elizabeth Helgelien announces VFAF’s endorsement of Lt. Col. David Flippo for U.S. Congress in Nevada’s 4th District.

David Flippo is a battle-proven patriot whose life’s work reflects unwavering dedication, integrity, and service to the United States” — Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF National Ambassador

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies, the official press of Veterans for America First VFAF Veterans for America First endorsement of Lt. Col David Flippo:David Flippo is a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel and battle-tested leader who has dedicated his life to serving our country. He commanded over 1,000 Airmen and helped establish operational bases in Iraq during active combat operations, later overseeing maintenance operations for more than 72 combat aircraft in Alaska. After military service, he continued supporting national security by helping protect critical energy infrastructure on Alaska’s North Slope. Now a Nevada small business owner, Flippo understands the economic challenges facing families and local businesses. He brings proven leadership, accountability, and a commitment to defending Constitutional freedoms. He served our nation in uniform and is ready to continue that service in Congress.In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First (VFAF) is announcing a new partnership with the Coalition for Military Excellence (CME) to expand efforts that support veterans, active-duty service members, and their families across the country.This partnership brings together two organizations with a shared mission to promote patriotism, accountability, and meaningful action within the veteran community. By combining resources and leadership, Veterans for America First and the Coalition for Military Excellence will work together on programs that strengthen veteran care, encourage civic participation, and raise awareness about the challenges faced by those who have served.The two organizations plan to collaborate on projects that focus on mental health support, leadership training, and employment opportunities for veterans. Their goal is to create a more unified voice for those who continue to serve their country outside of uniform.Veterans for America First (VFAF) proudly announces that Veteran Frederic Mulika, the organization’s National Deputy Operations Director, has been nominated for an award by the State of Georgia Veterans Board.Mr. Mulika has demonstrated exceptional commitment to veterans and their families through direct service, advocacy, and leadership. Partnering with Veterans for America First, he has provided hands-on support to veterans navigating healthcare, disability benefits, employment, and housing, while connecting families to counseling, education, and community resources.VFAF Vet Force was the first boots on the ground delivering essential flood relief in Texas.The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF to Resume Partnership with the IDF in 2026 to Combat PTSD - Prior to the outbreak of war, VFAF was invited to Israel to meet with the IDF and testify before the Knesset regarding collaboration on PTSD treatment. That partnership was paused when the war began. Jonathan Feldstein, who resides in Israel, has established working relationships with the IDF and has organized events alongside IDF pilots involved in strategic missions. VFAF will be partnering with Feldstein to resume the mission.September 2023 VFAF Israel Misson https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/656912761/vfaf-veterans-for-trump-travel-to-israel-meeting-with-the-knesset-and-idf-to-work-on-combating-ptsd-and-veteran-suicide/

