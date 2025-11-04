Dutch startup 10x emerges from stealth with AI Recruiter

10x-hire.com AI Recruiter Founding Team Anton and Angelique 10x-hire.com AI Recruiter Founding Team Anton and Angelique at Work iPad 10x Logo

Bias-free and compliant AI interviewer in 70+ languages

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a period of quiet development in stealth mode, Dutch technology company 10x officially launches its AI Agent Recruiter and Interviewer - a solution that accelerates and humanizes the hiring process while helping companies manage the growing wave of AI-generated applications.The launch comes at a time when the market for AI-driven recruitment and data management is booming. In the U.S., Mercor raised $350 million this week at a $10 billion valuation, while competitor Micro1 secured $35 million earlier this year at a $500 million valuation.“With the rise of AI, HR has become more important than ever. Companies are drowning in applications and missing out on hidden gems, while recruiters lose hours to interviews that never should have happened,” says Angelique Schouten , founder and CEO of 10x. “At Ohpen and among fellow entrepreneurs, I’ve seen how hundreds of applications can pour in for a single role. The first selection is often fast and subjective, causing great candidates to be filtered out. 10x gives HR that time back — to focus on what truly matters: people.”An AI Agent that gives time back - not one that replaces peopleToday, more than 40 companies are using the AI Recruiter, with 3 to 7 new organizations joining every day. Recruiters save 4 to 6 hours a day, while candidates can interview 24/7 - which matters, as 67% of applicants complete their interviews outside office hours.“In hard-to-fill roles across tech, retail, logistics, and hospitality, speed is critical. Our AI recruiter responds instantly, and we now see that 80% of candidates complete their interview within three days,” Schouten adds.The AI agent conducts the initial video screening and conversation fully automatically, in over 70 languages. Recruiters receive transparent transcripts, scored answers with reasoning, and video clips, while candidates receive a summary of their performance. The technology is available as a standalone application or can be integrated with existing Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to seamlessly fit into existing hiring workflows.Fair, compliant, and European by designThe timing of the launch is no coincidence. According to the New York Times, “employers are being flooded with AI-generated résumés,” making it increasingly difficult to distinguish genuine candidates from synthetic profiles. LinkedIn reported 11,000 job applications per minute earlier this year, while Gartner predicts that by 2028, one in four candidate profiles will be fake or the interview will be conducted by someone else.A recent study by the TA Audit Institute (October 2025) also revealed that 48% of applications showed age discrimination, 45% gender bias, and 38% ethnicity bias.Schouten: “That’s exactly why we’re building this in the Netherlands. European companies and candidates should be able to trust how we handle their data - compliant with privacy laws and built on fairness by design. AI shouldn’t just be smarter; it should be fairer.”Users report 75% faster screening and cost savings of €100,000 per 1,000 applicants freeing up time for human connections. Early adopters include Risketeers, Plat4Mation, Dutch Staffing Group, and Metalsa.About 10x10x was founded by Angelique Schouten, former board member of one of the world’s first cloud-native core banking platforms, Ohpen, and Anton Zhelyazkov, former lead software engineer at the same company. 10x combines agentic innovation with human-centered recruitment, under the motto:“AI to clear the path. Humans to feel the spark.” Companies such as Dutch-founded international IT consultancy Plat4Mation, automotive components multinational Metalsa, risk and compliance talent development firm Risketeers, and the Dutch Staffing Group are among the early adopters of the 10x AI Recruiter Agents. Investors include former founders and executives of Ohpen, Adyen, Brand New Day, and EuroRijn. More information: www.10x-hire.com User QuotesMaikel Lobbezoo – Managing Partner at UNETI, former Adyen executive, and angel investor in 10x“We’re at the start of the AI era, where talent is more important than ever. AI recruiters give companies the flexibility to move fast without losing the human touch. At Adyen, we experimented with video questions instead of motivation letters ten years ago – 10x now takes that idea to a whole new level, where humans and AI truly collaborate.”Sjoerd Blom – Managing Partner, Risketeers“Our AI recruiter listens to motivation, behavior, and skills – not to accent or career path. Every candidate gets a fair chance, the same questions, and a 20-minute personal conversation – available 24/7 and bias-free. Goodbye to the motivation letter; this gives us more time for the real conversation.”Risketeers is a Dutch consultancy that trains and deploys young professionals in risk, data, and compliance at leading financial institutions.Frank Fielmich – Manager People Department, Plat4Mation“Our international growth demands a modern approach to recruitment. Together with 10x, we combine AI, data, and human insight to strengthen our global teams and support our buy-and-build strategy. Candidates can choose between an AI recruiter or a live call — that flexibility makes the process both personal and efficient. The fact that the AI recruiter operates in multiple languages, 24/7, fits perfectly with our international expansion.”Plat4Mation is an international IT consultancy helping organizations digitize work smarter using the ServiceNow platform and AI-driven solutions.Luis Nava – Candidate hired at Metalsa“What I valued most was that the AI never rushed me. It processed my answers, asked thoughtful follow-ups, and kept the thread - all in Spanish - making the interview feel authentic and comfortable.”

