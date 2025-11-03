Sunrise by Gabriela Casagrande Receives Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Sunrise

Gabriela Casagrande's minimalist apartment design, Sunrise, earns prestigious Silver A' Design Award for its innovative use of space and natural light.

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Gabriela Casagrande 's Sunrise Apartment as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Casagrande's innovative and minimalist approach to creating a serene and functional living space that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings.The Sunrise Apartment's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. By prioritizing natural materials, soft tones, and an open layout, the design aligns with the growing demand for spaces that promote well-being and balance in daily life. This award serves as a testament to the practical benefits of Casagrande's design for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation.Casagrande's award-winning design stands out for its strategic use of natural light and seamless integration of custom millwork. The minimalist approach eliminates excess, focusing on essential elements that enhance the sensory experience through carefully selected materials and colors. Signature pieces, such as the custom gourmet table and the Dolomite Armchair, inspired by the Serra Paranaense, reinforce the project's unique identity and sense of lightness.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for the Sunrise Apartment has the potential to inspire future projects and directions within Gabriela Casagrande Arquitetura. This achievement serves as motivation for the studio's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their designs, fostering further exploration of minimalist principles and the integration of architecture and well-being.Interested parties may learn more about the Sunrise Apartment and its innovative design at:About Gabriela CasagrandeGabriela Casagrande is the founder of Gabriela Casagrande Arquitetura, based in Curitiba, Brazil. With a background in architecture, interior design, and business management, Casagrande leads a team dedicated to developing projects that merge functionality and beauty. Her expertise in various design tools and a portfolio covering residential and commercial projects has established her firm as a leader in innovation and attention to detail, providing unique and customized solutions for each client.About Gabriela Casagrande ArquiteturaGabriela Casagrande Arquitetura is a Brazilian architecture firm specializing in sophisticated and contemporary architectural and interior design projects. The studio is recognized for creating spaces that balance functionality, aesthetics, and well-being, inspired by minimalism and a focus on pure forms, natural materials, and a neutral color palette. Each project reflects a keen awareness of Brazilian identity and prioritizes environments that promote balance and harmony in daily life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award's ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

