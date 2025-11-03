More By Us Website by Maria Burgelova Wins Silver in A' Website and Web Design Awards

More By Us

Innovative Web Design Recognized for Excellence in User Experience and Visual Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of web design, has announced that the " More By Us " website by Maria Burgelova - More By Us has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Website and Web Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the More By Us website within the Web industry.The Silver A' Website and Web Design Award is a testament to the relevance and impact of the More By Us website on the Web industry and its users. By aligning with current trends and best practices, the design showcases how a well-crafted website can enhance user experience, improve engagement, and drive business success. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of innovative web design for various stakeholders.The More By Us website stands out for its strategic use of a minimalist black and white base, complemented by thoughtful color accents to create visual interest. The design effectively balances the need to showcase diverse client work while maintaining a cohesive and unified aesthetic. Bold typography reinforces the studio's confident brand identity, while the content organization prioritizes user experience through detailed case studies, industry perspectives, and client resources.This prestigious recognition from the A' Website and Web Design Awards serves as a catalyst for the More By Us team to continue pushing the boundaries of web design. By inspiring future projects and setting new industry standards, the award-winning website demonstrates the studio's commitment to delivering innovative, user-centric digital experiences that drive meaningful results for their clients.More By Us was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Creative Director Maria Burgelova, Lead Designer Maria Yordanova, Senior Designers Valeria Petrova and Bozhidar Hadzhiev, Graphic Designers Beloslava Ivanova and Boris Savev, and Copywriter Elisaveta Vakavchieva.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning More By Us website and its designers through the following channels:About Maria Burgelova - More By UsMaria Burgelova is the Creative Director at More By Us, a Bulgaria-based design studio. With her leadership and the team's childlike curiosity, More By Us delivers a wide range of design and branding services to clients ranging from startups to multinational companies. Burgelova's expertise and innovative approach drive the studio's success.About More By UsMore By Us is a dynamic full-service creative agency specializing in design and branding for tech and SAAS companies. The company delivers innovative design, strategic branding solutions, and impactful experiences across various platforms, including web design and development, UI/UX design, brand identity, creative campaigns, investor pitch and sales decks, events branding, motion and video design, graphic design, and marketing.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Website and Web Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Website and Web Design Awards is a renowned international design competition that recognizes exceptional web design projects from visionary designers, creative agencies, and influential companies. By participating, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their remarkable web design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit: https://websitedesignaward.net

