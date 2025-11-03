Martha Stewart and Crumbl Serve Up a Masterclass in Entertaining

Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl

Seven Desserts Developed with the Queen of Hosting Drop Nov. 3

Together, we’ve crafted a menu that celebrates Martha’s influence in true Crumbl fashion.” — Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-founder

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martha Stewart, Crumbl, and Marquee Brands, the global brand accelerator and owner of the Martha Stewart brand, have come together for an unforgettable culinary collaboration to celebrate the reissue of Martha Stewart’s first and much beloved book, Entertaining. From November 3-8, Martha will take over Crumbl’s entire menu with a lineup of desserts that blend her signature sophistication with Crumbl’s playful creativity.Each dessert was co-developed by Martha Stewart and Crumbl’s menu team, combining exquisite flavor, texture, and presentation in true Martha fashion. Highlights include the Chocolate Tart Cookie, Coconut Layer Cake, Mile-High Lemon Pie, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Thin—destined to become a Crumbl classic. These are just four of seven desserts inspired by Martha’s timeless recipes featured all week on Crumbl’s rotating menu.“Martha Stewart is the original lifestyle icon, the blueprint for modern entertaining, and the ultimate authority on all things delicious,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl’s Co-Founder and CBO. “Partnering with someone who has inspired generations of bakers, hosts, and creators is a dream come true for us. Together, we’ve crafted a menu that celebrates Martha’s influence in true Crumbl fashion.”“Martha and our talented team of food experts have inspired people to cook, bake, and entertain beautifully for decades.” said Thomas Joseph, EVP of Culinary at Marquee Brands."We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with Crumbl to bring recipes from Martha’s iconic first book, Entertaining, to life in a way that feels both nostalgic and new. It’s a great example of how the Martha Stewart brand comes to life through meaningful partnerships in the food and beverage category.”Limited-edition Martha Stewart boxes are available for 6-pack orders, perfect for gifting or making every gathering a little more special. Experience the warmth, creativity, and hospitality that Martha Stewart has championed for over four decades, with a fun Crumbl flair.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just eight years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.About Martha Stewart:Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 101 lifestyle books, and an Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Amazon.com and an extensive retail network, Martha is the “go-to” authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented team provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.About Marquee Brands:Marquee Brands is a globally recognized brand owner, marketer and media company. A leading brand accelerator, Marquee Brands strategically manages a portfolio of renowned consumer brands with global recognition. Established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, Marquee Brands harnesses and grows the value of its brands by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers and distributors across multiple channels, geographies and product sectors. Generating over $4.2 billion in annual retail sales, the Marquee Brands portfolio is organized into three distinct verticals: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor, and encompasses timeless brands such as Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Sur La Table, Laura Ashley, America's Test Kitchen, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in The Pod, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit marqueebrands.com.

