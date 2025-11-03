International Relations and Cooperation on US Special Refugee Programme

The South African Government has taken note of the recent Presidential Determination by the United States. This programme remains concerning and still appears to rest on a premise that is factually inaccurate and a disregard for our constitutional processes.

The claim of a ‘white genocide’ in South Africa is widely discredited and unsupported by reliable evidence. This is further evidenced by the courageous and patriotic open letter from prominent members of the Afrikaner community themselves, who have publicly rejected this very narrative. Therefore, a programme designed to facilitate their immigration and resettlement as refugees is fundamentally flawed. The limited uptake of this offer by South Africans is a telling indicator of this reality.

The South African Constitution guarantees the right of any citizen to emigrate through legal channels. We must, however, draw a critical distinction between voluntary migration and refugee asylum. Conflating the two is a serious mischaracterisation that carries significant legal consequences for individuals and undermines international protection systems.

South Africa values its strategic partnership with the United States and remains committed to collaborating on issues of mutual concern through dialogue and a shared respect for international law and national sovereignty.

