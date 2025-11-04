Zylpha Surpasses 6,000 Users for Court Bundling Platform, Expanding Reach Across 30+ Countries

Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha

Legal professionals worldwide embrace innovative solution that creates court-compliant bundles in minutes

"Reaching 6,000 users across more than 30 countries validates our vision of transforming how legal teams approach Court bundling," ” — Tim Long, CEO, Zylpha

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of Court bundling software for legal professionals, today announced that its platform has surpassed 6,000 registered users, with adoption now spanning more than 30 countries worldwide.The milestone reflects the growing global demand for efficient, technology-driven solutions in legal document preparation. Zylpha's platform enables legal professionals to create court-compliant bundles in minutes, dramatically reducing the time spent on traditionally repetitive and labour-intensive tasks.The platform's intuitive drag-and-drop interface, combined with powerful features including automated numbering, redaction, OCR, and auto-indexing, has resonated with solo practitioners and large legal teams alike. By streamlining the Court bundling process, Zylpha helps legal professionals reclaim valuable time, reduce errors, and improve overall efficiency."Reaching 6,000 users across more than 30 countries validates our vision of transforming how legal teams approach Court bundling," said Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha. "This is just the beginning. As we continue to innovate and expand our platform's capabilities, we're committed to setting new standards for efficiency and compliance in how bundles are put. Our focus remains on developing solutions that don't just meet today's needs but anticipate the challenges of tomorrow's legal landscape."The platform's adoption has been particularly strong among legal professionals seeking to modernise their practices while maintaining strict court compliance standards. Users consistently highlight the ease of use and time savings as key factors in their decision to move to the cloud-based solution.Zylpha offers a free tier for individual users, with scalable options for teams and organisations of all sizes. The company continues to enhance its product offerings and integrations to ensure clients benefit from the latest technology advancements.For more information about Zylpha's court bundling solutions, visit www. zylpha.com About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.zylpha.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.