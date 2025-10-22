Zylpha Launches Major Court Bundling Platform Update with Three Powerful New Features

Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts David Chapman, Head of Marketing at Zylpha

Real-time Progress Tracking, Direct System Integration, and Yao Connector Expansion Enhance Court Bundle Creation

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leader in Court bundle software , has today announced a significant update to its Court bundling platform. The release introduces three major features designed to streamline bundle creation and enhance integration capabilities for legal professionals.Key Enhancements:The platform now displays real-time progress bars during file uploads, providing users with clear visibility into the upload, conversion, and completion stages. The intuitive visual feedback, displayed in blue during uploads and yellow during conversion, eliminates uncertainty and allows legal teams to better manage their document preparation timelines.New Export Feature for Connected SystemsZylpha has introduced the ability to export bundles directly to connected practice management systems, eliminating the need for intermediate downloads. Users with LEAP, Yao, Bedrock, or iManage connectors can now seamlessly save bundles back into their systems, reducing friction in multi-platform workflows and saving valuable time.New Yao Connector LaunchExpanding its integration ecosystem, Zylpha now offers native connectivity with Yao, the cloud-based legal practice management platform. This integration enables Yao users to add files directly to Zylpha bundles without downloading, creating a fully unified document management experience across both platforms.Additional ImprovementsThe update includes numerous refinements to the user experience, including improved handling of large bundle downloads across browsers, enhanced processing of special characters in section names, clearer button labelling, and visual refinements to the interface."This update reflects our commitment to making court bundling faster, more intuitive, and better integrated with the tools legal professionals rely on every day," said David Chapman, Head of Marketing at Zylpha. "By removing friction points and expanding our connector ecosystem, we're enabling firms to work more efficiently across their entire technology stack."About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. For more information, visit www.zylpha.com Learn MoreFor more information about this update or to schedule a demonstration of the new features, please contact the team directly, or visit www.zylpha.com

Zylpha Product Update - October 2025

