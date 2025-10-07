Zylpha and Yao Technology Partner to Streamline Court Bundle Creation for Legal Professionals

Zylpha logo - The Court bundling platform experts Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha Col Secomb, CEO of Yao

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of court bundling solutions, and Yao , the cloud-based legal practice management platform built by lawyers for lawyers, today announced a strategic partnership to transform how legal professionals create and manage complex court bundles.The collaboration integrates Zylpha’s court bundling suite directly into the Yao platform, enabling users to build compliant, professional court bundles without leaving their familiar workflow environment. This integration preserves document integrity, meets rigorous compliance standards, and significantly streamlines the bundling process, saving legal teams time and reducing administrative burden.Following a competitive evaluation process, Zylpha was selected for their proven expertise, reliability, and seamless integration potential. The integration provides Yao users with access to advanced court bundling and PDF editing tools, helping legal teams manage court documentation efficiently and focus more on client outcomes."Our users have consistently requested more streamlined court bundling capabilities, and this partnership with Zylpha delivers exactly what they need," said Col Secomb, CEO of Yao. "This collaboration demonstrates how strategic partnerships can drive tangible value for legal professionals globally.""We’re delighted to have been chosen by Yao to be integration partners," said Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha. "We're genuinely impressed by the exceptional customer satisfaction throughout Yao's expanding user base and their requirement for seamless integration between their innovative legal practice management system and the Zylpha ecosystem. This integration will enable us to provide comprehensive court bundling, PDF editing, and secure document sharing capabilities. We're excited about the opportunity to collaborate closely with them in developing our unified brand offering."About ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service.For more information, visit www.zylpha.com About YaoYao is a powerful, intuitive cloud-based legal practice management software. Designed by practicing lawyers specifically for lawyers, Yao was created because existing systems often failed to meet the practical needs of legal teams. It helps legal professionals manage their entire practice from a single platform including billing and time tracking to document management, client communications, and custom no-code workflows.Yao’s native compliance features have been proven through SRA audits. It is simple to migrate, easy to use, and backed by a unique lifetime price promise. Yao enables teams to collaborate effectively, utilise intelligent data, and streamline both day-to-day tasks and larger projects - helping firms stay organised, work smarter, and deliver exceptional client service without unnecessary cost.For more information, visit www.yaotechnology.com

