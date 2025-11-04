Tiny Transitions Expands Specialized Sleep Coaching for Children with Developmental Differences

The leading provider of expert baby, toddler, and special‑needs sleep consulting is proud to announce the expanded availability of specialized services.

We believe every child, regardless of diagnosis, deserves the gift of good sleep, and we are raising the standard for inclusive, personalized sleep support.” — Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions Founder

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Transitions, a leading provider of pediatric sleep consulting services, is proud to announce the expanded availability of its neurodiverse and special needs sleep coaching, led by Senior Sleep Consultant and Pediatric Occupational Therapist, Kiley Pickett . This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to helping every child and every family achieve restorative sleep, regardless of developmental profile or diagnosis.With over nine years of experience as a licensed Pediatric Occupational Therapist and more than five years as a dedicated pediatric sleep coach, Kiley Pickett brings a unique and much-needed approach to sleep support for children ages 1 to 10. Her work focuses on children with ADHD, sensory processing disorder (SPD), autism spectrum conditions, anxiety, and other developmental differences, in addition to neurotypical children.“Whether you’re struggling with bedtime battles, frequent night wakings, nap refusals, or early rising, I’m here to guide you with practical tools and unwavering support,” says Pickett. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution in sleep coaching, especially for children with neurodiverse needs. My goal is to build custom strategies that support each child’s growth and each family’s peace of mind.”Pickett’s approach combines occupational therapy principles with proven behavioral sleep science, offering a level of customization that many families of neurodivergent children have struggled to find elsewhere. Each family working with Kiley receives a comprehensive intake, including an evaluation of the child’s developmental background, sensory sensitivities, emotional regulation skills, and family dynamics. From there, she creates a personalized sleep roadmap, incorporating gradual transitions, visual supports, environmental modifications, and strategies rooted in positive reinforcement and child-led progress.Parents who have worked with Kiley routinely share transformative experiences reporting shifts from multiple night wakings to full nights of sleep, from bedtime resistance to peaceful routines, and from chaotic days to a more regulated, thriving home environment.“Kiley’s guidance gave our entire family a fresh start,” says one client. “We had tried everything. Her insight into our son’s sensory needs and how to support them around sleep changed everything. We’re finally getting the rest we so desperately needed.”This announcement marks a milestone in Tiny Transitions’ continued mission to make high-quality, evidence-informed sleep coaching accessible to all families, especially those who are often overlooked in traditional approaches. Founded by Courtney Zentz, a nationally recognized expert in pediatric and adult sleep, Tiny Transitions offers virtual and in-home services across the U.S. with a deeply personal, relationship-first philosophy.About Tiny TransitionsTiny Transitions is a leading pediatric sleep coaching company offering expert guidance to families of infants, toddlers, and children across the developmental spectrum. The company’s team of certified sleep consultants delivers personalized programs based on the science of sleep, behavioral psychology, and family-centered care. Through its commitment to compassion, education, and results, Tiny Transitions helps families around the world reclaim restful nights and restored energy.

