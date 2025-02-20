Tiny Transitions Expands Team with New Sleep Coach & Postpartum Doula to Support Families in Philadelphia

Joining Tiny Transitions allows me to continue empowering parents with the knowledge and tools they need to create healthy sleep foundations while fostering strong bonds with their newborns.” — Ashlynn Wittmann

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Transitions, a leader in sleep consulting and postpartum support, welcomes Ashlynn Wittmann to its growing team. With over a decade of experience in maternal-child health as a social worker, Ashlynn brings a deep passion for supporting families during the 4th trimester, ensuring newborns and parents thrive during this transformative time.As a certified baby & toddler sleep coach and postpartum doula, Ashlynn specializes in helping families navigate the newborn stage, fostering healthy sleep habits while respecting a baby’s biological needs. Her expertise in maternal mental health, postpartum recovery, and newborn care allows her to provide a holistic approach to balancing sleep and emotional well-being in the early months.“I’ve dedicated my career to supporting families through some of the most joyful yet challenging transitions of their lives,” said Ashlynn Wittmann. “Joining Tiny Transitions allows me to continue empowering parents with the knowledge and tools they need to create healthy sleep foundations while fostering strong bonds with their newborns.”Tiny Transitions is committed to helping parents find balance in the postpartum period through personalized sleep coaching, newborn care guidance, and emotional support. Ashlynn’s addition to the team expands the company’s reach in Philadelphia, PA, and surrounding areas, ensuring more families receive expert-led, compassionate care.“We know there’s a stigma around newborn sleep, with many people assuming we are ‘sleep training’ a newborn, which is simply not the case,” said Ashlynn Wittmann. “At Tiny Transitions, we believe in educating and empowering parents to create healthy, developmentally appropriate routines that honor their baby’s biological needs while ensuring the entire family gets the rest and support they deserve.”Tiny Transitions is dedicated to breaking the misconceptions around newborn sleep, emphasizing that supporting parents through postpartum isn’t just about sleep, it’s about navigating newborn care, emotional well-being, feeding, and creating sustainable rhythms for the whole family. By providing gentle, effective, and research-backed strategies, Ashlynn and the Tiny Transitions team help parents make informed choices about their baby’s needs without pressure, guilt, or rigid rules.To learn more about Tiny Transitions’ sleep coaching services and how Ashlynn can support your family’s journey to better sleep and postpartum wellness, visit www.tinytransitions.com

