Tiny Transitions CEO Courtney Zentz Joins Marketing Leadership at Association of Professional Sleep Consultants (APSC)

Tiny Transitions CEO Courtney Zentz joins the APSC Marketing Leadership Team, bringing expertise to elevate sleep consultant visibility worldwide.

Supporting fellow consultants and elevating the awareness of the life-changing impact sleep professionals make is something I’m deeply passionate about.” — Courtney Zentz, Tiny Transitions CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Transitions, a leading nationwide agency specializing in pediatric sleep and postpartum support, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Courtney Zentz, has been appointed to the Marketing Leadership Team at the Association of Professional Sleep Consultants (APSC).This appointment reflects Courtney’s ongoing commitment to advancing the field of pediatric sleep consulting and supporting professionals within the industry. With nearly a decade of hands-on experience transforming families’ lives through healthy sleep habits, Courtney brings unmatched insight, energy, and strategic vision to her new role within the APSC.“I’m honored to join the APSC’s Marketing Leadership Team and contribute to the growth and visibility of this incredible organization,” said Zentz. “Sleep consulting changes lives, and my mission is to ensure more families and professionals understand its value and the support it provides during one of the most transformative seasons of life.”Courtney’s influence extends far beyond one-on-one coaching. She is the host of The Kids Sleep Show podcast, a sought-after speaker, and a recognized contributor to major media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, NBC, MindBodyGreen, and ThriveGlobal. Through Tiny Transitions’ signature business programs, she also mentors sleep consultants around the world, helping them build profitable and impactful businesses.Her new role with the APSC will focus on elevating the visibility of sleep consultants globally, fostering community, and promoting continued innovation and professionalism in the industry.For more information about Tiny Transitions and Courtney Zentz, visit https://TinyTransitions.com For more information about the Association of Professional Sleep Consultants, visit https://internationalsleep.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.