Showcasing Its Innovative Logistics Solutions for the Energy Sector: GWC Participates in ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) — one of the leading logistics service providers in the Middle East and North Africa — is showcasing its leadership in the energy services sector and its strategic vision to strengthen its position as a regional and global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, through its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2025, taking place from 3 to 6 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Hall 16, Stand 16055.Mr. Matthew Kearns, Acting Group CEO of GWC, stated that the company’s participation in this international event is primarily focused on innovation , technology, and sustainability , in line with clients’ growing demand for more efficient and reliable solutions. He emphasized that this approach further strengthens GWC’s position as one of the leading integrated service providers in the region’s energy sector.“GWC’s participation in ADIPEC coincides with the implementation of an expansion strategy across the GCC, under which the company has recently opened branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. This move comes as part of our broader plan to strengthen our regional presence and extend our portfolio of advanced logistics solutions. GWC currently provides its services across all ports in the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar, reflecting the company’s strong operational capabilities and fully integrated logistics network that efficiently and flexibly supports energy, oil, and gas operations across the region.” He added:Mr. Kearns emphasized that GWC will be showcasing its innovative logistics solutions for the global energy industry during its participation in the event. He noted that the GWC brand stands for flexibility, readiness, and reliability, as the company continues to develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its partners across every stage of the energy supply chain. He added that participating in ADIPEC 2025 provides a key platform for highlighting GWC’s latest innovations and services and for engaging with global industry leaders, reaffirming the company’s ongoing commitment to contributing to a more sustainable and efficient future for the energy sector, and advancing a path of shared growth and progress.GWC adheres to the highest global sustainability standards, reaffirming its commitment to driving positive change, promoting responsible logistics practices, and contributing to sustainable development. Through initiatives aimed at reducing emissions, optimizing energy consumption, and advancing green storage solutions, the company continues to align its operations with international sustainability benchmarks and the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence.As the company continues its rapid growth, safety remains at the core of GWC’s logistics operations, with its comprehensive safety programs, ongoing training initiatives, and advanced monitoring systems underscoring a steadfast commitment to protecting people, assets, and the environment.ADIPEC 2025 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and brings together global leaders from across the energy, industrial, and technology sectors to discuss the future of these vital industries.The event is expected to welcome over 205,000 visitors from more than 172 countries, along with 2,250 exhibiting companies and 1,800 speakers, including a wide range of industry leaders, investors, innovators, and policymakers who will explore new opportunities and accelerate the development and adoption of solutions shaping the future of the energy sector.The upcoming edition of ADIPEC, held under the theme “Intelligent Energy for a Faster Future,” will feature over 380 sessions, where global leaders and policymakers will convene to address key challenges across emerging economies, natural gas, refining and manufacturing, diversity and leadership, as well as artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The event will also host the world’s largest technical conference, with the participation of more than 1,100 industry experts.The exhibition will feature the participation of 54 national and international energy companies and 30 international pavilions, in addition to four dedicated zones focusing on digital transformation, emissions reduction, marine operations, and artificial intelligence. As part of the event, a new platform for chemicals and low-carbon solutions will also be launched.About GWC GroupGulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar’s number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. About GWC GroupGulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) is Qatar's number one logistics and supply chain solutions provider and a trusted industry leader across the GCC. Since its establishment in 2004, GWC has built a reputation for operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and reliability. With a comprehensive regional network and advanced infrastructure, the company delivers seamless, technology-driven solutions covering warehousing, distribution, freight forwarding, transportation, and specialized logistics. GWC empowers businesses of all sizes, from entrepreneurs and SMEs to global multinationals, enabling seamless operations and sustainable growth. Notably, GWC was the first Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, showcasing its world-class capabilities on the global stage.

