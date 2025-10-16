Rebekah’s Bridal & Occasion Wear Unveils Its New Boutique in Dubai

Captured by the talented team at Melrish Studio © Melrish Studio.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebekah’s Bridal & Occasion Wear, a name synonymous with elegance and personalized bridal experiences, celebrated the grand opening of its stunning new boutique in Dubai. The event marked a milestone in the brand’s decade-long journey of helping brides bring their dream weddings to life with grace, confidence, and style. The new boutique offers brides-to-be a luxurious, stress-free setting to discover their perfect wedding dress. Designed to embody sophistication and serenity, the store provides a truly immersive experience — where every bride receives one-on-one attention from expert consultants, guiding her through a curated collection of timeless wedding dresses that blend quality craftsmanship with contemporary flair.With Dubai emerging as one of the world’s most sought-after wedding destinations, Rebekah’s expansion comes at a defining moment for the region’s thriving wedding industry. According to Grand View Research, the UAE wedding services market generated approximately US $13.45 billion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to nearly double to US $27.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%*.Co-founder of Rebekah’s and Avenue Car Rental and Limousines, Antony Pereira said, “We launched Rebekah’s Bridal in December 2015. Over the years, our unique approach of offering a selection that combines exquisite designer ready-to-wear wedding dresses with bespoke, handcrafted wedding dresses has earned us accolades from the industry and, more importantly, the hundreds of brides we have served.”The showroom proudly features internationally acclaimed labels such as Maggie Sottero (including Rebecca Ingram and Sottero & Midgley) and Justin Alexander (including Adore and Lillian West). These exclusive designer collections are beautifully complemented by Jessy Rebekah ’s signature bridal line, a standout collection of handcrafted wedding dresses that embody timeless elegance and craftsmanship. Each wedding dress is meticulously created by skilled in-house teams, specializing in bespoke design, expert fittings, alterations, and couture dressmaking — making every Jessy Rebekah creation a true work of art.Jessy Rebekah, Co-Founder and MD, Rebekah’s Bridal, added, “At Rebekah’s, we believe finding your wedding dress should be as magical as the day itself. Our new boutique is a celebration of every bride’s individuality — a space where her story, style, and dreams come together beautifully. Over the past decade, Rebekah’s has been at the heart of countless love stories, evolving from a boutique to a beloved bridal brand known for its personalized styling, curated wedding dress selection, and celebratory shopping experiences. The new store continues this legacy, offering brides not just a wedding dress, but a memory — a moment of joy, confidence, and connection that will last a lifetime.”The launch brought together key figures from the UAE’s wedding industry, with leading veterans showcasing their premier offerings at the event. The venue was elegantly styled to evoke a wedding celebration, complete with festive décor. Guests enjoyed an array of experiences, including gourmet cuisine, live music, henna art, calligraphy, and other traditional elements that captured the spirit of a true matrimonial festivity. Bridal wear models of diverse ethnicities graced the occasion in exquisite wedding dresses, highlighting the breadth and beauty of the collection. They were adorned with Olivia Pearls — a Dubai-based fine jewellery brand that draws inspiration from real stories and timeless elegance. Ethically sourced from the Philippines and crafted in recycled 18k gold and 925 sterling silver, each Olivia Pearls creation is designed to celebrate love, life’s milestones, and the enduring grace of every bride’s journey.Anneya Pashinskaya, internationally acclaimed for performances across the cultural capitals of Europe and Asia delighted guests with captivating renditions. Hajra Luxury Wedding Illustrator created beautiful live sketches and illustrations for guests — a unique and elegant touch to the celebration. Anna Tsybushkina of MiBox* (mixbox.kr*) showcased premium skincare and haircare boxes from South Korea.Jessy Rebekah concluded, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many partners from the wedding industry who contributed to the success of this event. A special thank-you to Rhiannon Downie of Bride Club Middle East for coordinating their involvement. Rhiannon has been a pillar of strength with her wedding industry consultancy service. We would also like to acknowledge Melon Perez of Melrish Wedding for the exceptional photography and videography. And Denis Panchenko of Celebration Station for the exquisite wedding décor.Our appreciation goes to Creative Cuisines Inc. Dubai for their outstanding catering, and to Party Social, whose elegant wedding décor furniture transformed the venue. Darcey Flowers, the wedding florist, added a touch of beauty and fragrance that perfectly complemented the ambiance. And a special thanks to the renowned influencer and makeup artist, Thuraya Istitieh, whose exceptional expertise made our models look absolutely stunning.Guests were also treated to live artistry from Sana Mohammed Talha – Body Art & Design, showcasing intricate bridal henna, and Naziya S. of Studio N Calligraphy Co., who demonstrated how bespoke calligraphy enhances wedding experiences. Naiya’s personalised handheld fans were included in the gift bags, alongside VLCC skincare products and other luxury items.Finally, our sincere thanks to Ambiance by Talata for adding excitement to the evening with generous raffle prizes from their collection of scented and wellness products.Together, these talented professionals helped create an unforgettable celebration of creativity, collaboration, and elegance.”About Rebekah’s Bridal & Occasion WearEstablished in December 2015 in Dubai, Rebekah’s Bridal & Occasion Wear has become a leading name in bridal fashion in the UAE. The boutique champions quality, craftsmanship and personalised attention. With a collection of internationally renowned designer labels and an original in-house bridal line, Rebekah specialises in bringing bridal dreams to life — whether via ready-made dresses or custom-made wedding dresses tailored down to the finest detail. The range also caters to the bride's family and occasion wear.*Source: Grand View Research – UAE Wedding Services Market OutlookFor Media Enquiries:Urvashi Kadam Tel/WhatsApp: +971503570206 urvashi@therevelationconsultancy.com

