SettleMint and Inspire for Solutions Development announce strategic partnership across the Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SettleMint, leaders in the financial adoption of tokenization, announced a strategic partnership with Inspire for Solutions Development (“Inspire”), a leading regional enterprise IT services provider operating across Jordan, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The collaboration brings together SettleMint’s enterprise-grade blockchain and tokenization platform with Inspire’s deep delivery capabilities and customer reach across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), enabling faster, safer and more scalable blockchain projects for public and private sector clients.

“I am delighted that we are partnering with Kamal and his impressive team. There is very strong alignment between SettleMint and Inspire: we focus on successfully delivering cutting-edge innovation with uncompromising quality to large enterprise clients. I am excited to combine the power of our industry leading blockchain and tokenization capabilities and Inspire's extensive experience, network and delivery services across MEA for the benefit of both of our client bases across the region.”

Adam Popat, CEO, SettleMint

“We are super excited to join efforts with SettleMint in their blockchain and tokenization journey. We believe that tokenization will redefine the markets in many areas, and this step marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to drive innovation in the Middle East and Africa. This investment underscores our confidence in SettleMint’s technology and leadership, and our shared ambition to disrupt traditional systems through scalable, real-world blockchain solutions. With over 20 years of regional excellence and superior customer support, we look forward to helping steer this partnership to a higher-level of innovation and success.”

Kamal Haddad, Founder and CEO, Inspire for Solutions Development

What the partnership delivers

Enterprise-ready blockchain and tokenization

SettleMint’s full-stack platform streamlines node orchestration, smart-contract development, secure data integration and lifecycle management, allowing enterprises to move from idea to production quickly and reliably. For issuers exploring digital assets, SettleMint’s Asset Tokenization Kit provides reference components to launch compliant tokenization initiatives faster.

Regional scale and implementation expertise

Beyond platform capabilities, the partnership blends SettleMint’s blockchain and tokenization stack with Inspire’s on-the-ground delivery muscle, sector expertise, and executive relationships across MEA. Inspire brings proven program governance, integration with existing bank and government systems, and enterprise-grade support and SLAs, raising the bar for quality, compliance, and time-to-value. Together, the teams will co-design reference architectures, localize solutions for regulatory and language requirements, train client teams, and jointly stand behind outcomes. The result is not just faster deployments, it’s greater credibility with CIOs and regulators, smoother change management, and measurable ROI for complex, multi-stakeholder initiatives.

Partner ecosystem momentum

The collaboration builds on SettleMint’s growing global partner network designed to help systems integrators and solution providers deliver blockchain outcomes and ROI for clients. Inspire joins as a recognized regional partner focused on accelerating adoption.

Why it matters for MEA enterprises

Organizations across finance, government, energy, supply chain and telecom are seeking practical, secure ways to digitize processes and assets. By pairing SettleMint’s platform — which reduces complexity and time-to-value — with Inspire’s regional presence and sector expertise, customers can pilot, scale and operate blockchain solutions with lower risk and faster payback, while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and support.

About Inspire for Solutions Development

Founded in 2010, Inspire is a leading MEA IT consulting and services firm delivering enterprise solutions across Jordan, KSA, Egypt, Qatar, Oman and the UAE. With a team of 470+ skilled technicians the company’s expertise spans AI, Cloud Integration, Business Automation, and data-driven innovation, helping organizations across the MEA region modernize operations and achieve sustainable growth. Inspire partners with global technology providers to help clients modernize operations and deliver tangible business outcomes.

About SettleMint

SettleMint is the go-to partner for enterprise grade asset tokenization. Its bespoke asset tokenization platform enables enterprises to build, integrate and run production-grade applications and use cases quickly and securely — accelerating value creation for enterprise-grade financial institutions around the world.

