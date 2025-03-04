SettleMint's Blockchain Platform Now Integrated with TradeLog's Energy Traceability Solution. SettleMint | Blockchain Transformation Made Easy

SettleMint and TradeLog Partner to Advance Renewable Energy Tracking Through Blockchain Integration.

LEUVEN, BELGIUM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SettleMint is pleased to announce the integration of its Blockchain Transformation Platform with ENERGY LOG, developed by Tokyo-based TradeLog Inc. ENERGY LOG is a renewable energy power traceability platform that integrates multiple data of energy sources, allowing virtual categorization and seamless output of green energy. This collaboration expands the range of blockchain technologies available to companies in the energy sector while providing international compatibility and advanced security features.

Advancing Energy Traceability with Blockchain Technology

The integration allows TradeLog's ENERGY LOG platform, which consolidates and tracks renewable energy data from multiple sources, to operate on SettleMint's enterprise-grade Blockchain Transformation Platform. TradeLog has been a key player in energy traceability initiatives, particularly in renewable energy tracking and battery-related traceability solutions.

SettleMint’s Blockchain Transformation Platform is designed to support a wide range of public and private blockchain applications while maintaining compliance with international security standards, including SOC2 Type2 and ISO 27001 certifications. With both cloud and on-premises deployment options, the platform delivers the perfect balance of flexibility and security, enabling streamlined development and enterprise operations.

"This integration responds to clear market demands for internationally compatible blockchain platforms with comprehensive security controls," said Matthew van Niekerk, CEO and Co-Founder of SettleMint. "By combining our Blockchain Transformation Platform with TradeLog's ENERGY LOG, we're enabling organizations to manage their energy tracking needs better while maintaining high-security standards."

Advantages of the Integration

The collaboration brings several advantages to organizations: flexible blockchain utilization within companies, participation in consortium blockchains, expanded blockchain technology options for specific operational needs, and strengthened support for global initiatives, specifically in the European and U.S. markets.

This integration will improve data accuracy and lower transaction costs within the energy sector. By enabling blockchain-powered energy traceability and transaction optimization, SettleMint continues to provide organizations with the tools to operate more efficiently and transparently. Moving forward, SettleMint remains committed to advancing blockchain adoption in energy markets and strengthening its collaboration with TradeLog to support the development of a more sustainable and resilient energy ecosystem.

About SettleMint:

SettleMint, the Blockchain TransformationⓇ Company, bridges the gap between people, processes, and technology. In doing so, SettleMint accelerates the realization of blockchain's potential and its practical application within enterprises and the public sector. SettleMint’s platform empowers organizations to build and deploy blockchain solutions that solve real-world business challenges. Beyond the technology, SettleMint provides the tools, knowledge, methodologies, and support organizations need to succeed in their Blockchain TransformationⓇ journey. This holistic approach ensures that every initiative aligns with strategic objectives, helping drive significant value creation in today's digital economy.

About TradeLog Inc:

TradeLog Inc. was founded in February 2018 as a business transformation support company specializing in blockchain technology adoption and data utilization. The company focuses on two core areas: Green Transformation (GX) and Brand Promise, solving challenges for large enterprises. In the GX sector, TradeLog has participated in numerous projects related to battery and power traceability.

Legal Disclaimer:

