SettleMint & NTT East Partner to Drive Blockchain Innovation in Public Administration & Local Economic Development

SettleMint and NTT East collaborate to drive blockchain innovation in regional public administration and local economic growth

LEUVEN, BELGIUM, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SettleMint, the Blockchain Transformation Company, is pleased to announce its partnership with NTT East, which has selected SettleMint as the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform to support its initiatives in regional public administration and local economic development. This collaboration marks a major step in NTT East’s commitment to leveraging blockchain technology to enhance regional services and strengthen digital transformation efforts.

Throughout the selection process, SettleMint played a key role in defining evaluation criteria and positioning itself against competitors, ultimately securing the partnership. In addition to providing its enterprise-grade blockchain platform, SettleMint will deliver six MDs of professional consulting services to support NTT East's internal blockchain and Web3 team. While NTT East engineers will lead the implementation, SettleMint will provide strategic guidance through ongoing consulting and weekly syncs.

"This partnership with NTT East is one of the most significant collaborations in SettleMint’s history. As a leader in Japan’s telecommunications infrastructure, NTT East’s expansion into blockchain marks a pivotal moment for the real-world adoption of the technology. It’s not just about technical innovation—it’s about making essential processes more efficient, accessible, and impactful for communities across Japan," said Matthew Van Niekerk, CEO and Co-Founder of SettleMint.

"Blockchain has the potential to optimize and enhance various public and regional services. Local governments and businesses can create more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly systems by leveraging tokenization and decentralized technologies, driving digital transformation and economic growth in local communities."

About SettleMint:

SettleMint, the Blockchain TransformationⓇ Company, bridges the gap between people, processes, and technology. In doing so, SettleMint accelerates the realization of blockchain's potential and its practical application within enterprises and the public sector. SettleMint’s platform empowers organizations to build and deploy blockchain solutions that solve real-world business challenges. Beyond the technology, SettleMint provides the tools, knowledge, methodologies, and support organizations need to succeed in their Blockchain TransformationⓇ journey. This holistic approach ensures that every initiative aligns with strategic objectives, helping drive significant value creation in today's digital economy.

About NTT East:

NTT East is a key subsidiary of NTT Group, formerly Japan’s national telecom company and one of the most valuable corporations in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, it plays a crucial role in providing local network infrastructure and digital solutions to government offices across Eastern Japan.

