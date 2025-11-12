i-ESG Launches AI-Powered Integrated ESG Assessment and Verification Service with Control Union

i-ESG and Control Union Korea launched an AI-powered ESG service integrating assessment, verification, and certification to enable actionable ESG execution.

SEOUL, GANGNAM-GU, SOUTH KOREA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG Inc. has officially launched its AI-powered ESG assessment and verification service in partnership with Control Union Korea, the Korean branch of the global certification and inspection organization headquartered in the Netherlands.This collaboration signifies international recognition of i-ESG’s technology, data capabilities, and credibility built through partnerships with public institutions, industry associations, and global corporations.■ Redefining ESG Execution with Data and AIi-ESG has developed an AI-based ESG platform that assesses a company’s ESG performance using objective data and connects it to practical execution.The platform supports global disclosure frameworks including GRI, ESRS, SASB, ISSB, and TCFD, and uses AI trained on industry, company size, and operational data to automatically generate quantitative risk analysis, customized KPIs, and actionable guidance.This enables companies to move beyond “ESG for reporting” and secure execution-oriented ESG outcomes that directly support risk mitigation and management improvement.■ End-to-End ESG: Diagnosis → Verification → CertificationThrough AI-powered assessment, company data is analyzed to automatically identify key risks, KPIs, and improvement actions. The system delivers execution-oriented ESG, offering clear guidance on what steps to take next. This one-stop process integrates AI diagnosis, on-site verification, and official certification, while maintaining full alignment with global standards such as GRI, ESRS, SASB, ISSB, and TCFD. Designed for cost and time efficiency, it enables faster, more economical ESG implementation than traditional consulting.By combining i-ESG’s AI analysis with Control Union’s audit and certification expertise, companies can move directly from diagnosis to certification—establishing a complete, ready-to-audit ESG management system that includes supply chain oversight and disclosure readiness.■ Globally Recognized Technologyi-ESG showcased its innovation at GITEX Global 2025 under the theme “From ESG Awareness to Action,” gaining significant global attention.The company has also been recognized through major international achievements, including:- Luxembourg Ministry of Finance – Catapult: Green Fintech 2025 (Only Korean company selected)- ADB CAREC Climate Resilience Challenge Winner- UAE MBRIF Innovation Accelerator – Selected Technology PartnerThrough these milestones, i-ESG is positioned as a key technology partner for ESG digital transformation in the Middle East and global markets.■ “ESG is No Longer About Reports — It’s About Action”Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG, stated:“ESG is no longer about reports — it’s about execution. i-ESG diagnoses through AI, and Control Union verifies on-site.As a result, companies can transform ESG into data-driven management actions and take it all the way to certification.”■ Future PlansBoth companies plan to enhance AI ESG algorithms tailored to industries such as energy, manufacturing, textiles, and food, and build a globally connected ESG infrastructure where data management, verification, and certification function as a unified system.Their vision is to make ESG a core element of corporate competitiveness and accelerate the shift toward action-driven ESG ecosystems worldwide.About i-ESG Inc.i-ESG Inc. is an AI and big data-driven ESG data management company, a UN Global Compact member, and a selected participant of the UAE MBRIF Innovation Accelerator. The company owns 13 AI patents and over 5 million ESG data points, supporting ESG risk diagnostics, automated reporting, supply chain evaluation, and integrated ESG data management.About Control UnionControl Union is a global certification and inspection organization headquartered in the Netherlands. With over 100 years of history and operations in more than 70 countries, it provides expertise in sustainability, environmental verification, and quality assurance across industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.