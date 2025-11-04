i-ESG Expands Asia Presence at SWITCH 2025, Driving ESG Action Through AI Innovation

Government-supported Startup i-ESG, Selected Among Top 10 for SWITCH Week Demo & Investor Day

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG, a provider of AI-powered ESG data and risk management solutions, showcased its latest innovations at SWITCH (Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology) 2025, held at Marina Bay Sands from October 29–31, 2025. The company participated as a government-supported startup, representing the Korea among leading innovators driving sustainability transformation in Asia.This year marked i-ESG’s participation at SWITCH, underscoring its commitment to establishing Singapore as a strategic hub for regional expansion. “Our presence at SWITCH is more than an exhibition—it’s a step forward in making ESG measurable, actionable, and value-creating,” said Bell Kim, CEO of i-ESG. “Through AI and data, we help organizations transform sustainability challenges into opportunities for innovation and growth.”At the event, i-ESG demonstrated its AI-driven ESG risk and data management platform, designed to help organizations quantify and manage ESG risks with data-driven precision. The platform aligns with global standards such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD, and supports automated analysis to improve reporting efficiency and transparency.Adding to the milestone, i-ESG was selected among the Top 10 startups to pitch at the SWITCH Week Demo & Investor Day, hosted by Microsoft Singapore on October 28, 2025. This recognition highlighted i-ESG’s innovative approach to bridging ESG performance with technology and measurable impact.Building on its success at SWITCH, i-ESG plans to strengthen partnerships with regional investors, corporations, and policy stakeholders to accelerate the digital transformation of ESG management across Asia. “The convergence of technology, policy, and impact in Asia represents a unique opportunity,” added Kim. “Through collaboration, we aim to make ESG a foundation for responsible innovation.”

