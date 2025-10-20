i-ESG Leads the Shift from ESG Awareness to Action at GITEX Global 2025

Participating as an MBRIF Member, i-ESG Highlights AI-Driven ESG Risk and Data Management Solutions for Practical ESG Transformation

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG Sustainability Consulting and Data Solutions L.L.C. (i-ESG), a UAE-based provider of AI-powered ESG data and risk management solutions, showcased its latest innovations at GITEX Global 2025 / Expand North Star, held at Dubai Harbour on October 12–13, 2025. The company participated as a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), a UAE federal initiative led by the Ministry of Finance to support technology-driven enterprises.This year marks i-ESG’s third consecutive appearance at GITEX. The company used the event to emphasize a crucial industry shift—from ESG awareness to tangible action. “The question is no longer whether to respond to ESG—it’s about how to act effectively,” said Bell Kim, CEO of i-ESG. “Our AI-powered platform helps organizations identify and manage ESG risks, transform inefficiencies into opportunities, and enhance transparency in sustainability performance.”At GITEX, i-ESG demonstrated its AI-driven ESG risk and data management platform, built to streamline ESG data collection, analysis, and reporting. The system aligns with global frameworks such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD, while adapting to UAE-specific regulatory needs. By integrating automation and AI analytics, the solution enables organizations to reduce manual workloads and improve compliance efficiency.Building on its participation, i-ESG plans to strengthen collaboration across the UAE and the wider MENA region. On October 22, 2025, the company will co-host a joint seminar with EMS, the region’s first sustainability consulting group, to explore how AI and digital transformation can accelerate measurable ESG progress. “ESG is becoming a foundation for business growth, investment, and partnership,” added Kim. “Through collaboration with MBRIF and local partners, we aim to turn ESG from a reporting obligation into a value-creating process.”

