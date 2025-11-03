Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes appointment of new CIDB board

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, welcomed Cabinet’s appointment of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) for the 2025–2028 term, noting that the new board brings deep industry expertise, strong governance credentials, and a shared commitment to driving excellence and accountability across the construction sector.

The Minister said the CIDB plays a central role in ensuring that South Africa’s construction industry operates to the highest standards of professionalism and competitiveness. He commended the outgoing board for its contribution in strengthening compliance and contractor registration within the sector and expressed confidence that the new board will continue to build on this foundation.

“The CIDB is one of our most critical partners in restoring integrity and performance in the construction sector. Over the past year, we have made significant progress to reform public works and infrastructure delivery across all nine provinces – and the CIDB has been a key part of that journey,” Minister Macpherson said.

“I want to thank the outgoing board for their dedication to public service and welcome the incoming members, whose combined experience across engineering, governance, academia, and entrepreneurship will strengthen our collective effort to turn South Africa into a construction site and rebuild public confidence in the state’s delivery capacity.”

The Minister congratulates and welcomes the following board members for the 2025–2028 term:

Mr Khulile Nzo: Re-appointed Board Chairperson

Prof Susan Bouillon: Re-appointed Board Deputy Chairperson

Ms Yvonne Mbane

Dr Karabo Siyila

Mr Johan van der Walt

Dr Deenadayalen Konar

Dr Julia Petla

Dr Elizabeth Makgae

Ms Thembisa Jimana

The Minister added that the new CIDB board will be instrumental in advancing critical reforms in procurement, contractor development, and performance monitoring – including the enforcement of blacklisting for non-performing contractors and the professionalisation of the public works sector.

“The next three years will be about implementation, accountability, and delivery. The CIDB must continue to drive standards that reward performance and integrity, while enabling emerging contractors to participate meaningfully in our construction economy. Together, we will continue to strengthen the foundations of South Africa’s construction industry – one that is fair, competitive, and built on quality, skill, and accountability,” Minister Macpherson said.

