Government applauds the Proteas Women for their outstanding World Cup performance

Government applauds the Proteas Women’s cricket team for their exceptional performance in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final against India at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (2 November 2025).

Although the team did not clinch the trophy, the Proteas have made the nation proud through their determination, skill, and fighting spirit. Government conveys heartfelt appreciation to Captain Laura Wolvaardt, Head Coach Mandla Mashimbyi, and the entire technical team for their strong leadership and dedication throughout the tournament.

Reaching the final is a historic milestone that will continue to inspire future generations of women in sport. Government also thanks all South Africans who rallied behind the team by wearing green and gold, watching the match, and cheering them on. The Proteas Women remain true champions in the hearts of the nation, and Government congratulates the team on their outstanding journey to the final.

Media enquiries:  
Mr Sandile Nene, Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 712 2316
Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 390 7147

