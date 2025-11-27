Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Occasion of the Bilateral Meeting with Prime Minister of Finland, Anti Petterri Orpo

His Excellency Prime Minister Anti Petteri Orpo, it is my distinct honour to welcome you and your esteemed delegation to South Africa, and to extend our sincere appreciation for the time you have taken to undertake this visit. His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested that I convey his regrets for not being able to meet with you personally during your stay.

Your visit comes at an opportune moment, following South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 Leaders’ Summit this past weekend in Johannesburg, which was attended by His Excellency, President Alexander Stubb and his delegation.

It also takes place after you have attended the Seventh AU–EU Summit held in Luanda, Angola, which celebrates 25 years since its establishment. I also trust that you have enjoyed your stay in Luanda.

Your Excellency, I am joined by Deputy Minister of International Relations, Mr Alvin Botes, and senior government officials from the Presidency, International Relations, Trade, Industry and Competition, Electricity and Energy as well from the Digital Communication and Technology Departments. I will introduce them later.

Excellency, allow me to reiterate South Africa’s deep appreciation for Finland’s steadfast support during our G20 Presidency. This commitment was underscored by the participation of His Excellency President Alexander Stubb at very short notice, for which we remain sincerely grateful. Relations between South Africa and Finland continue to be warm, cordial and constructive.

Since the dawn of our democracy, Finland has recognised the importance of South Africa’s reconstruction and development efforts and has made a meaningful contribution through various development partnership agreements, as well as expanding trade and investment across diverse sectors.

Our bilateral engagement has been further strengthened in recent years. A notable highlight was the State Visit by former President of Finland, His Excellency Mr Sauli Niinistö, in April 2023. The visit yielded several concrete and positive outcomes, including cooperation on water resource management, educational models for Early Childhood Development, programmes focusing on out-of-school youth and adult education, and a joint initiative to train young peace mediators. These practical projects reflect the substance and value of our partnership.

Your visit today builds on these high-level engagements and serves to further consolidate our bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of trade and investment. We are encouraged that your delegation includes business leaders seeking to explore new opportunities in smart and sustainable mining, water and built environments, and the development of smart cities.

Permit me to highlight that water management and digitalisation remain central pillars of our bilateral cooperation. The 2023 Memorandum of Understanding on Water Resources between South Africa and Finland is a significant milestone, particularly in its focus on innovation and technology. We also value the Letters of Intent concluded with several municipalities on water resource management.

The visit by our Minister of Water and Sanitation, Minister Majodina, to Finland in August 2025, as well as the participation of a Finnish delegation in the inaugural Association of Water and Sanitation Institutions of South Africa (AWSISA) Technical Conference earlier this month, further demonstrates the strength of our collaboration in this area.

Additionally, we appreciate ongoing cooperation in advancing innovation systems and start-up ecosystems. Work continues on digital infrastructure—especially low-cost connectivity in township areas—which will help create an enabling environment for inclusive development. In this regard, we value Finland’s active participation in the G20 Digital Economy Working Group.

Honourable Prime Minister,

Beyond our strong bilateral ties, our relationship has increasingly evolved into a partnership in support of Africa’s broader development priorities. This was once again evident through Finland’s active participation in the Nordic–Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted in Zimbabwe in October 2025.

South Africa and Finland share the conviction that equitable representation in the United Nations and the wider multilateral system is essential for sustainable peace and development. We commend Finland’s consistent and principled support for the comprehensive reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, and for its advocacy for a more just, inclusive and rules-based international order.

South Africa recognises and deeply appreciates Finland’s continued partnership on key global challenges—including the strengthening of multilateralism and international law, peacebuilding and mediation, gender equality and human rights, and the global response to climate change.

In conclusion, the history of our respective struggles and the lessons drawn from our shared solidarity remind us that, by working together, we can help build a better world—one in which the aspirations of all nations and peoples may be realised.

Honourable Prime Minister, it is my pleasure to invite you to deliver your remarks.

Thank you.

#GovZAUpdates