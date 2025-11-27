Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Launch of 2025 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children

Programme Director, Honourable Ministers and Deputy Ministers, distinguished guests, colleagues, and friends,

I convey warm greetings from Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who is returning from the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh but is here in spirit.

Before I begin, I respectfully request that we all rise – in body or in spirit – and recite the Preamble to the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa – the foundation of our national identity and the values that unite us:

We, the people of South Africa,

Recognise the injustices of our past;

Honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in our land;

Respect those who have worked to build and develop our country; and

Believe that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.

We therefore, through our freely elected representatives, adopt this Constitution as the supreme law of the Republic so as to –

• Heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights;

• Lay the foundations for a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law;

• Improve the quality of life of all citizens and free the potential of each person; and

• Build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations.

May God protect our people.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Morena boloka setjhaba sa heso.

God seën Suid-Afrika. God bless South Africa.

Mudzimu fhatutshedza Afurika. Hosi katekisa Afrika.

The Preamble to the Constitution reminds us of the society we are called to build — one grounded in equality, dignity, justice, and the protection of human rights.

These principles lie at the heart of our fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

When violence persists, the constitutional promise remains unfulfilled.

When women and children live in fear, our democracy is weakened.

Ending GBVF is therefore not only a moral responsibility; it is a constitutional obligation shared by every one of us.

As we launch the 2025 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, we reaffirm that this campaign is about realising the vision of the Constitution in the daily lives of all who call South Africa home.

Today, we gather in solidarity as we confront one of the country’s gravest challenges.

One in three women in South Africa experiences physical violence, and one in four faces violence from an intimate partner.

These numbers remind us why we must act with urgency and unity.

This year’s theme – “Rewriting the Script: Harnessing Film, Arts and Media to Prevent GBVF” – speaks to the power of narrative.

Stories shape our values, influence behaviour, and either entrench or dismantle harmful norms.

The creative sector – film, television, music, theatre, writing, and digital media – can shift attitudes in ways that law and policy alone cannot.

Prevention requires not only policing and legislation, but a transformation of the cultural messages that normalise inequality and silence survivors.

Government continues strengthening laws, policies, and institutions – from the National Strategic Plan and Thuthuzela Care Centres to specialised Sexual Offences Courts.

But government cannot end GBVF alone.

This struggle requires a whole-of-society commitment, where communities, civil society, and individuals stand together and refuse to be silent.

Silence is complicity.

We commend all partners gathered here – researchers, activists, creatives, industry leaders, and public servants – for giving substance and depth to this campaign.

Your work ensures that survivors’ voices are heard and that creativity becomes a force for justice and healing.

As we recommit ourselves today, let us ensure that the values of the Constitution guide our actions.

Let us build a society where every woman and child can walk freely, live safely, and realise, in the words of the Preamble to the Constitution, their full potential.

Together, let us rewrite the script – from fear to freedom, from silence to dignity, from violence to hope.

We thank you.

#GovZAUpdates