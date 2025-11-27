Minister Thembisile Simelane: Celebration of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman

Your Excellency, Mr Ali AL KATHIRI, of the Sultanate of Oman to South Africa, our gracious host this afternoon,

His Excellency Mr Salih Omar ABDU, Ambassador of the State of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps,

His Excellency Ambassador Mahash Saeed ALHAMELI, Ambassador of the United

Arab Emirates and Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps, High Commissioners and Ambassadors,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Senior Government Officials, Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen

It is my honour and privilege to represent the Government and people of South Africa today. On behalf of His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to convey our sincere felicitations and warm wishes to His Majesty, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Government and people of Oman on the occasion of celebrating its national day annually on 20 November.

The Al Busaidi family was honoured to serve Oman since 1744, and the founding Imam, Sayyid Ahmed bin Said Al Busaidi, unified the Omani nation and led its struggle and great sacrifices for the sake of realising sovereignty over the land of Oman and safeguarding the freedom and dignity for its people.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen

Our two countries have maintained cordial bilateral relations, and we are pleased that Oman remains South Africa’s second largest trade partner in the Middle East. Out Governments cooperate closely on global governance related issues in the United Nations and other relevant international organisations. We share a commitment to uphold the centrality of the United Nations as well as the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and continued support for efforts aimed at maintaining international peace and security, foster global cooperation, and advance sustainable development and human rights.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka, visited Oman in June of this year. Salient outcomes of the visit included meetings not only at the political level, but engagements with the Omani Chamber of Business aimed at identifying various areas of potential cooperation, including for the Chamber to visit South Africa and establish a relationship with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI). The Deputy Minister also had introductory engagements with South Africa’s recently appointed Honorary Consul, Ms Lujiana Mohsen Haider Darwish, who would continue to pursue and assist in expanding our relations.

On that note, I am very pleased to inform that the South African Honorary Consulate in Muscat for formally inaugurated on 18 November 2025.

The visit further complemented and explored the similar objectives we share in the development of our economies, which make our countries natural partners to facilitate the diversification of our economies.

The Ministerial Bilateral Partnership Forum on ministerial level will convene in early 2026.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen

As we are gathered here today, it needs to be emphasised that the genocidal war on Palestine has led to catastrophic human suffering. South Africa has welcomed the announcement of a peace plan between Hamas and Israel, paving the way for ending the war on Gaza and bringing about durable peace. South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation and the realisation of the right to self-determination as well as statehood of the Palestinian people. There must be a just and lasting peace, in keeping with values of shared humanity and respect for international law.

South Africa recognises the increasingly important regional role that the Sultanate of

Oman is playing under the leadership of His Majesty, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. The very meaningful and decisive contribution Oman has played as a mediator to the conflict in Yemen and as facilitator in other regional conflicts is sincerely valued.

Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen

South Africa wishes to reiterate its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in pursuit of a better life for our respective people.

In conclusion, I wish to reiterate that, on behalf of H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa, we wish to extend to His Majesty, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Government and the people of the Sultanate of Oman our congratulations on the celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the Sultanate of Oman.

May the friendship and cooperation between our countries continue to grow stronger . I thank you



#GovZAUpdates