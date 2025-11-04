UE LifeSciences Launches Fire4Fire, a Responsible AI/ML Initiative for Women’s Health

Privacy & safety-first fem-tech initiative, in collaboration with Creo IT and Aigensei kicks off with focus on common cancers amongst women

We’ve taken the time to chart a safe course to carefully integrate AI/ML technologies across our product portfolio, to maximize its benefits and to minimize the risks.” — Mihir Shah, CEO, UE LifeSciences

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UE LifeSciences , a pioneer in women’s health-tech announces Fire4Fire, in collaboration with its development partners Creo IT and Aigensei, early champions in building innovative enterprise-grade AI solutions for regulated industries. With the tagline, “tech for good, at scale” the F4F initiative will focus on women’s cancers, specifically the early detection of breast, cervical and oral cancer. UE LifeSciences’ product portfolio is first in line, including iBreastExam and its next-generation, Selfi. To guide this transformative effort, UE LifeSciences welcomes Paul Elisi and Varun Sathendran as Senior AI/ML Advisors, bringing over four decades of expertise in technology leadership.This initiative focuses on building commercial grade tech as an aid to enhance human decision making in the early detection and treatment of leading cancers in women. The initiative leverages machine vision, conversational AI, and other tools for interactive user support, cancer risk assessment, and to better equip the human stakeholders in the care journey to improve skills and knowledge. UE LifeSciences is committed to addressing AI’s ethical implications, prioritizing safety, transparency, and continuous performance monitoring to ensure benefits outweigh risks for patients, clinicians, and health systems. AI applications for early cancer detection will undergo rigorous testing and independent validations to ensure clinical reliability.The collaboration provides critical development resources, strategic planning, and implementation support from Aigensei and Creo. Paul Elisi, CEO of Aigensei and a seasoned technology executive, joins UE LifeSciences to oversee this Responsible AI/ML integration with the current product portfolio. With a track record of founding and scaling tech-driven ventures, including E-Tech Solutions (acquired for $12M) and Broadpeak (sold to Drug Dev), Elisi is a recognized advocate for AI governance and transparency, ensuring UE LifeSciences’ AI applications align with the highest ethical standards.Mihir Shah, Co-Founder and CEO, UE LifeSciences, stated, “It is easy to get carried away with new technology without fully understanding its pros and cons. In the world of med-tech and healthcare many have been too quick to jump on the AI bandwagon. A malfunctioning AI system can lead to errors in diagnosis, treatment, or even cause delays in patient care. We’ve taken the time to chart a safe course to carefully integrate AI/ML technologies across our product portfolio, to maximize its benefits to the patients, care providers and the health systems that serve them.”The initiative draws lessons from past healthcare AI efforts, such as Epic Systems’ Sepsis Model, which, despite a vendor-reported accuracy of 76%, faced challenges with real-world performance, missing approximately two-thirds of sepsis cases and generating frequent false alarms. This strategic move underscores UE LifeSciences’ dedication to leveraging AI responsibly to advance women’s health, ensuring equitable access to cutting-edge, safe, and effective tools and technologies.

