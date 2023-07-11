Past Chairman of the American Cancer Society joins UE LifeSciences Medical Advisory Board
Dr. Arnold Baskies brings over 50 years of experience in Early Detection, Prevention and Treatment of Breast Cancer to UE LifeSciences
iBreastExam is a breakthrough in bridging the gaps in early detection and making it accessible for millions of women globally. I am thrilled to be a part of UE LifeSciences’ Impact Innovation journey!”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A highly decorated onco-surgeon, Dr. Arnold Baskies has joined UE LifeSciences’ Medical Advisory Board. He is the Past Chairman of the National Board of Directors of the American Cancer Society and has been involved with the American Cancer Society for over 37 years. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Breast Surgeons since 2017.
Dr. Baskies has been awarded the American Cancer Society’s Silver Chalice Award in 1998, and the Society’s St. George National Award in 2009. He has held leadership positions at every level of the organization, including service as the first board scientific officer for the American Cancer Society Board of Directors in 2015, and the chief medical officer and chairman of the board of the Eastern Division, having served as a member of the Board since 2013.
He was the first and only chairman of the NJ Governor’s Task Force on Early Detection, Prevention and Treatment of Cancer. He has created and chaired the cancer control plan for the state since 2000. He has also served as a member of numerous societies, including the Society of Surgical Oncology, the American Society of Breast Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons.
“iBreastExam is a breakthrough in bridging the gaps in early detection of breast cancer and making it accessible for millions of women globally. I am thrilled to be a part of UE LifeSciences’ Impact Innovation journey“ said Dr. Baskies in a statement.
UE LifeSciences and the American Cancer Society are currently collaborating to address disparities and inequities in breast cancer care, through innovation and advocacy. The alliance will focus on addressing gaps in early detection and access to treatment. UE LifeSciences will support the American Cancer Society’s National Breast Cancer Roundtable in its inaugural year and has renewed its support for American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.
“Dr Baskies’ incredible experience, both as a clinician and an executive, will be immensely helpful to our mission. We are honored to have his support by our side” said Mihir Shah, Founder & CEO of UE LifeSciences.
