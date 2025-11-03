Reappointment of Public Advocate

Release date: 03/11/25

Experienced public servant Anne Gale has been reappointed as South Australia’s Public Advocate for the next five years, continuing her work supporting some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens.

The Office of the Public Advocate is responsible for promoting the interests of people with a mental incapacity and their carers, reviewing programs to support mentally incapacitated people and identifying areas of unmet need, and acting as guardian of last resort where family or loved ones are unable to act as guardian for people with a mental incapacity.

Ms Gale was first appointed as Public Advocate in 2015, and again in 2020.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

As Public Advocate for nearly ten years now, Anne Gale has demonstrated time and time again that she is prepared to work tirelessly to support and act on behalf of people with a mental incapacity.

It is challenging work, that she has consistently done with compassion and with their best interests at heart.

I look forward to continuing with Anne Gale in supporting some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens.