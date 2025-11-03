Dining Cashback extended to support seafood retailers as ballot opens

The first Seafood retail businesses across the State will now also be eligible to participate in the Summer Plan’s Dining Cashback initiative, helping South Australians save up to $50 off their seafood purchases this summer.

The extension of the eligibility criteria comes as the ballot opens today for the first draw of 60,000 cashbacks, to be used at participating seafood retailers statewide, or coastal hospitality businesses.

South Australians can enter the draw at any time via Summer Plan Dining Cashback, with the first draw to take place on Monday 10 November and subsequent draws held at the beginning of each month until March.

Unsuccessful ballot entrants each month will be automatically entered into the next draw unless they choose to opt out.

Winners will have one month to claim their 50% cashback, which, in addition to seafood retailers, can be redeemed at a range of participating coastal hospitality businesses including restaurants, pubs, cafes, sporting and surf life-saving clubs, kiosks, as well as take away shops.

More than 265 hospitality businesses have already signed up to participate in the program announced as part of the Albanese and Malinauskas Government’s Summer Plan.

Many more businesses are expected to sign up with the business registration period open throughout the duration of the program.

Ballot winners will be sent a unique code, instructions to claim their cashback and a list of participating businesses. They will then visit a participating business, keep their tax invoice, and upload it to a dedicated website, along with their cashback code, transaction and bank details.

Cashback of 50% (up to $50) will be paid into the winner’s nominated bank account within five business days from approval of the claim.

For business eligibility criteria and registration, go to Summer Plan Dining Cashback

For full terms and conditions and details on how to enter the ballot, go to southaustralia.com/diningcashback. Limitations apply. Licence No. T25/1890, T25/2029, T25/2028, T25/2027 & T25/2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

South Australian seafood is the best in the nation – and amongst the best in the world – and it is safe to eat.

With the ballot for our Summer Plan Dining Cashback open today, thousands of South Australians will be able to show their support for our seafood retailers, as well as coastal hospitality businesses who have been impacted by the algal bloom.

Our coastal hospitality businesses have shown incredible resilience through the challenges of the algal bloom, and this initiative is a practical way to help support their recovery heading into summer.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The Dining Cashback program gives South Australians even more reason to get out and support our coastal hospitality businesses.

With 60,000 dining cashbacks available each month until March, we’re encouraging South Australians to explore the coast, support local hospitality businesses, and enjoy great food while getting some money back in their pocket.

Every cashback claimed helps local businesses thrive – so while you’re enjoying fresh seafood by the sea or a sunset meal at a beachside pub, you’re also supporting jobs and communities that make our coastal regions so special.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

South Australian seafood is world-class and the inclusion of seafood retail businesses in our cashback program means that more South Australians can enjoy delicious seafood at a discounted price.

These vouchers will allow thousands of South Australians to buy local seafood and save up to $50 on their purchase.

There will be 60,000 vouchers available each month from now until March and I encourage people to enter the ballot and get behind our local seafood industry.

With the warmer weather quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to indulge in some delicious SA seafood while supporting local businesses.

Attributable to Tony Andonas, Samtass Seafoods

We feel this is a very timely and great initiative by the State Government.

We have some of the best Seafood in the world available to us from our South Australian waters and to be included in the cash back program may just be what is needed to entice the public back into our seafood retail shops to once again eat our safe and fantastic South Australian Seafood.