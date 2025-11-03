Submit Release
Minister Gayton McKenzie briefs media on SAFA and the DSAC Sport Portfolio, 4 Nov

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, will host a media briefing on Tuesday, 04 November 2025, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

The briefing will focus on matters relating to the following:

  • SAFA Update
  • Overall update on the DSAC Sport Portfolio

Members of the media are invited as follows:  

Date: Tuesday, 04 November 2025
Time: 12:00
Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria.

For RSVPs, contact:

Mr. Madimetja Moleba │Email: Madimetja M@dsac.gov.za │Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

For media enquiries:

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za 
Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za 
Cell: +27 72 172 8925

Minister Gayton McKenzie briefs media on SAFA and the DSAC Sport Portfolio, 4 Nov

