Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company’s Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market Through 2025?

The market size of nucleic acid isolation & purification has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is expected to expand from $6.03 billion in 2024 to $6.6 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The key drivers for this growth during the past period include advances in genomic research, the rise of molecular diagnostics, expansion of the biotechnology industry, increased emphasis on infectious disease research, and forensic applications.

The market for nucleic acid isolation and purification is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, skyrocketing to a staggering $10.37 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Significant factors contributing to the predicted rise during the forecast period encompasses collaborations and investments in research, automation, and solutions with high-throughput efficiency, the increasing demand for point-of-care testing, applications in food science, agriculture and pharmaceutical drug creation. Key trends to watch over the forecast period includes embracing sustainable bioprocessing, focusing on automation, incorporating next-generation sequencing, progress in genomic research, and the rise of personalized medicine.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?

The progression of individually-tailored medicine is predicted to boost the nucleic acid isolation and purification sector. This personalized approach allows medical professionals to create targeted treatment plans and make informed decisions based on a genetic understanding of a patient's illness. Nucleic acid isolation and purification techniques, including sequencing, cloning, polymerase chain reaction among others, play a crucial role in determining the origin of the disease and prescribing exact precision medicine for cure. For example, data from the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), an American nonprofit umbrella entity, showed that in 2023, the FDA granted approval for 16 new personalized treatments for rare illnesses, marking a considerable raise from the six approvals in 2022. Hence, the growth of personalized medicine is set to fuel the nucleic acid isolation and purification sector in the future.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market?

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Merck KGaA

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Promega Corporation

• New England Biolabs

• Norgen Biotek Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market In The Future?

Emerging tech developments have become a significant trend in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Many key players in this market are focusing on the development of groundbreaking techniques to maintain their competitiveness. For instance, a China-based medical laboratory firm, Sansure Biotech, introduced a novel nucleic acid extraction system called Natch 16S in July 2023. The Natch 16S system is incorporated with magnetic bead technology, a UV (Ultraviolet) lamp, and an air purification feature. The advanced Natch 16S Nucleic Acid Extraction System utilizes state-of-the-art technology to achieve superior performance.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market

The nucleic acid isolation & purificationmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Plasmid DNA Isolation And Purification, Total RNA Isolation And Purification, Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification, Genomic DNA Isolation And Purification, Messenger RNA Isolation And Purification, microRNA Isolation And Purification, PCR Cleanup, Other Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Types

2) By Method: Column-Based Isolation And Purification, Magnetic Bead-Based Isolation And Purification, Reagent-Based Isolation And Purification, Other Isolation And Purification Methods

3) By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery And Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture And Animal Research, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Academic And Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical And Biotechnological, Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Applied Testing, Clinical Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Plasmid DNA Isolation And Purification: Mini-Prep Kits, Maxi-Prep Kits

2) By Total RNA Isolation And Purification: Column-Based Kits, Spin Column Kits

3) By Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification: Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) Kits, Extracellular Vesicle Isolation Kits

4) By Genomic DNA Isolation And Purification: Blood DNA Isolation Kits, Tissue DNA Isolation Kits

5) By Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification: Poly(A) Selection Kits, mRNA Cleanup Kits

6) By MicroRNA Isolation And Purification: miRNA Extraction Kits, qPCR-ready Kits

7) By PCR Cleanup: PCR Purification Kits, Gel Extraction Kits

8) By Other Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Types: Specialized Kits, Custom Solutions

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America took the lead as the most significant region in the nucleic acid isolation & purification market. Projections show that the Asia-Pacific region will expand at the most rapid pace in the forecast period. The market report for nucleic acid isolation & purification includes coverage of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

