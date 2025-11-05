General Transport Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The General Transport Market Size And Growth?

The overall size of the transport market has seen robust growth over the recent years. It is predicted to rise from $2463.25 billion in 2024 to $2657.47 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The historical growth phase is believed to have been driven by factors such as economic progress, global trade expansion, urban development, manufacturing and supply chain advancements, changes in consumer behavior, and the rise of e-commerce.

The overall size of the transport sector is predicted to expand substantially in the coming years, reaching $3656.32 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors such as environmental sustainability, investment in infrastructure, digitalization, automation, mitigating climate change, public transit, and multi-modal transportation are contributing to this growth during the forecast period. Key emerging trends during the forecast period are poised to be digitalization and smart mobility, electric and self-driven vehicles, urban mobility strategies, as well as e-mobility and micromobility.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For General Transport Market?

The provision of on-demand delivery services by courier companies has modernized the speed and efficiency in parcel delivery. This service allows customers the flexibility of receiving their packages at a time and place that is most convenient for them. It can also be synchronized with point-of-sale systems and e-commerce platforms, making it a more cost-effective, quicker, and reliable parcel delivery option for courier service providers. UberRUSH, for example, is an on-demand courier service provider in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. The service is widely used for tasks such as prescription medicine delivery, laundry collection and delivery, quick food delivery, and marijuana delivery. Leading providers of on-demand delivery services include Postmates, Deliv, Sidecar, and Amazon Flex in the USA, PiggyBaggy in Finland, and Nimber in Norway.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The General Transport Market?

Major players in the General Transport include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• United States Postal Service

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Deutsche Post AG

• FedEx Corporation

• Japan Post Holdings Company Ltd.

• Le Groupe La Poste

• Royal Mail Group Limited

• SF Express Co. Ltd.

• Canada Post Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of General Transport Market?

Top firms in the general transport services sector are starting to build streamlined solutions to secure a competitive edge, through providing customers with comprehensive and efficient transport and logistics services. An Integrated Solution is a potent platform that covers transport planning, settlement, and execution, driven by sophisticated analytics to maximise logistical success and financial proficiency. To demonstrate, 3SC Solutions, a company located in India and specialising in supply chain solutions, rolled out the iTMS (Intelligent Transport Management Solution) in September 2023. The iTMS employs artificial intelligence and data analytics to merge data from the entire logistical transport lifecycle, indicating 3SC Solutions aims to dramatically transform supply chain management.

How Is The General Transport Market Segmented?

The general transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport, Couriers And Messengers, Postal Services

2) By Shipment Category: Freight, Parcel, Express, Other Shipment Categories

3) By Application: Construction And Mining, Oil And Gas, Healthcare, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport: Sightseeing Transport, Support Activities For Transport

2) By Couriers And Messengers: Couriers, Messengers

3) By Postal Services: Postal Delivery, Postal Services Management

Which Is The Dominating Region For The General Transport Market?

In 2024, Western Europe emerged as the leading region in the General Transport services sector, followed closely by Asia-Pacific. The market report for General Transport services comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

