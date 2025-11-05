General Warehousing And Storage Market Size Worth $456.64 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The General Warehousing And Storage Market Worth?

The size of the general warehousing and storage market has seen substantial growth in past years. Projected to expand from $322.35 billion in 2024 to $344.62 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include increased industrialization and urbanization, the expansion of international commerce, evolution of e-commerce and supply chains, adherence to regulatory compliance and safety standards, as well as economic growth and a surge in consumerism.

Predictions indicate significant expansion in the general warehousing and storage market in the coming years, with its worth anticipated to reach $456.64 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The projected growth during this forecast period is largely due to the resilience of the supply chain, the implementation of robotics and automation, sustainability and green warehousing initiatives, and the introduction of last-mile delivery solutions. Key trends expected during this period include the incorporation of advanced technologies, the creation of multi-channel distribution hubs, the development of adaptable and scalable warehouse layouts, and the emergence of cooperative warehousing models.

What Are The Factors Driving The General Warehousing And Storage Market?

The upswing in the general warehousing and storage market can be attributed to the expansion in macroeconomic fundamentals such as trade, retail industry, and the industrial production index. It is anticipated that the surge in the industrial production index will further fuel the market growth. The industrial production index, tracked annually, gauges the production levels and capacity in manufacturing, mining, electric, and gas sectors. The need for warehouses becomes imminent with a rise in industrial production, as they facilitate storage of finished products. For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics of China, a government organization, revealed a 5.10% rise in China's industrial production in July 2024, compared to the same month in the previous year. Likewise, India observed a hike of 5.90% in its industrial production in May 2024, again compared to the same month last year. Consequently, the escalating industrial production index is significantly contributing to the growth of the general warehousing and storage market.

Who Are The Major Players In The General Warehousing And Storage Market?

Major players in the General Warehousing And Storage include:

• DHL International GmbH

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Americold Realty Trust Inc.

• CEVA Logistics AG

• Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG

• Prologis Inc.

• Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

• CWT Limited

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• GXO Logistics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The General Warehousing And Storage Sector?

The rise in popularity of mobile technologies, including smartphones, tablets, and other hand-held devices, is being observed among warehouse proprietors due to their effectiveness in streamlining and tracking warehouse operations, and reducing manpower and time consumption. These devices, equipped with GPS, RFID, VoIP, digital imaging, and voice technology, deliver quick data entry and hands-free operations in monitoring equipment status, performance, and warehouse operations. A noteworthy development is the launch of an automated solution, Lumabot, by IAM Robotics, a US-based automation technology firm, in June 2023. Enabled with the company's innovative Meet Me technology, Lumabot creates a unified system with humans and robots to elevate productivity, reduces operational risk, and accommodates growth without the need for additional personnel in warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing operations. Lumabot also supervises the tasks of all warehouse staff and mobile robots, making it a valuable asset in business expansion.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest General Warehousing And Storage Market Share?

The general warehousing and storagemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bonded Warehousing, Private Warehousing and Storage, and Warehousing (including foreign trade zones)

2) By Ownership: Private Warehouses, Public Warehouses, Bonded Warehouses

3) By End User: Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Retail, Food and Beverages, IT Hardware, Healthcare, Chemicals, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Bonded Warehousing: Customs Bonded Warehousing, Duty-Free Warehousing, Public Bonded Warehousing

2) By Private Warehousing And Storage: On-Site Private Warehousing, Off-Site Private Warehousing, Company-Owned Storage Facilities

3) By Warehousing: Public Warehousing, Foreign Trade Zone Warehousing, Distribution Centers

What Are The Regional Trends In The General Warehousing And Storage Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the general warehousing and storage market. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

