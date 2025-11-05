Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Anticipated to Grow at 10.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market In 2025?

In the last few years, the market size of long-distance general freight trucking has experienced significant growth. It is expected to rise from $843.21 billion in 2024 to $927 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The previously observed growth can be linked to factors such as the expansion of the long-distance general freight trucking sector, the rise of e-commerce, scarcity of certified truck drivers, intense competition, and robust economic expansion in developing markets.

Growth is envisioned in the long-distance general freight trucking market size over the next few years. It is anticipated that the market value will rise to reach $1363.24 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Driving this increase during the forecast period are factors such as rising demand for efficient, economical transport, a greater emphasis on environment-friendly initiatives and reduced carbon emissions, expanding urban development, increased requirement for raw materials by manufacturing sectors, and a burst in oil and gas exports. The forecast period is likely to be characterized by key trends, including an upward trend in tractor-trailer combinations, a gentle shift towards more local truck drivers, incorporation of internet of things (IoT) in truck operations, the formation of truck platoons for efficient, economical functioning, and the progressive use of artificial intelligence (AI).

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market?

The expansion of the long-distance general freight trucking market is anticipated to be fueled by a surge in manufacturing output across various sectors. The rationale is that more production necessitates more trucking to transport the goods from one location to another. For example, Tesla Inc., a US firm specializing in automobiles and clean energy, reported that in 2022, they manufactured over 439,000 vehicles and successfully delivered more than 405,000, reflecting a 40% growth in vehicle deliveries on a yearly basis, amounting to 1.31 million. There was also a considerable increase in production, which soared by 47% year-on-year, achieving 1.37 million vehicles. Therefore, the rise in manufacturing output, resulting in escalated trucking for the conveyance of finished products, acts as a catalyst for the growth of the long-distance general freight trucking market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Industry?

Major players in the Long-Distance General Freight Trucking include:

• XPO Inc.

• YRC Worldwide Inc.

• FedEx Corporation

• JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.

• Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

• Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

• Joe's Logistics Inc.

• Universal Truckload Holdings Inc.

• Reynolds Logistics Inc.

• Carolina Cargo Freight Expediters LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market In The Globe?

The long-distance general freight trucking market is seeing increased use of electric trucks for transportation, a movement anticipated to fuel the market's expansion. A variety of retailers and carriers are making substantial investments in electric trucks for beverage routes and final stage delivery services. For instance, in September 2020, Amazon added 10 electric trucks from Lion Electric to their fleet and placed an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from startup Rivian to be delivered from 2021 to 2024.

What Segments Are Covered In The Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market Report?

The long-distance general freight truckingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Truckload Carriers, Less-than-truckload Carriers, Other Transportation Services

2) By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

3) By Application: Oil And Gas, Industrial And Manufacturing, Energy And Mining, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Other Applications

Sub-Segments:

1) By Truckload Carriers: Full Truckload (FTL) Services, Dedicated Truckload Services

2) By Less-than-truckload Carriers: Standard LTL Services, Expedited LTL Services, Temperature-sensitive LTL Services

3) By Other Transportation Services: Intermodal Freight Transportation, Specialized Freight Transportation, Freight Brokerage Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Market By 2025?

In 2024, the long-distance general freight trucking market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with North America coming in as the second largest region. The report on this market encompasses several regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, all of which are projected to experience growth.

