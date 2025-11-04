Party Supply Rental Market to Reach US $24.52 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Party Supply Rental Market?

The rental market for party supplies has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from a worth of $12.84 billion in 2024 to an estimated $14.62 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include an upsurge in social events, economic development, an increase in disposable income, urban expansion, and population growth.

Over the coming years, the party supply rental market is anticipated to witness a significant surge, reaching a value of $24.52 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This projected escalation during the forecast period can be credited to growing progress in online reservation systems, escalating popularity for theme parties, a surge in corporate events, and a heightened request for top-tier services. Key trends during the forecast period compass a focus on sustainability, a high demand for customization, the incorporation of augmented reality, an enhanced customer experience, and broadening of rental inventory.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Party Supply Rental Global Market Growth?

The upward trend in budgets for event expenditures is anticipated to boost expansion in the party supply rental market. This increase in budgets for event expenditures is fueled by a surge in the desire for captivating experiences, heightened rivalry, and the requirement to satisfy elevated attendee expectations. The allocated funds for event spending are used to procure party supplies to enrich the experience of attendees through varied and stimulating decorative pieces and accessories. For example, a survey by American Express Global Business Travel, a travel management firm based in the US, revealed that 67% of the 500 professionals surveyed in September 2023 expect a rise in total event expenditure in 2024, up from 65% that held the same view in 2023. In addition, 10% of the companies anticipate their expenditure to increase by 11% or higher. Furthermore, 70% of respondents believe that the number of attendees will revert to 2019 figures by 2024, a rise from 67% who foresaw this in 2023. Consequently, the escalating budgets for event expenditures are set to stimulate the growth of the party supply rental market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Party Supply Rental Market?

Major players in the Party Supply Rental include:

• CORT Party Rental Corporation

• Chase Canopy Company Inc.

• Marquee Event Group LLC

• Bright Event Rentals LLC

• Quest Events LLC

• Hartmann Studios Inc

• Stamford Tent & Event Services Inc

• Hall's Rental Service Inc

• All Occasions Party Rental Inc

• Party Reflections Inc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Party Supply Rental Market?

Leading firms in the party supply rental market are emphasizing on providing tailored services, such as tent rental, to ensure they meet customer expectations with reliable and prompt service. These tent rental services offer an array of tent sizes, styles, and accessories suitable for a variety of occasions, thus enabling event organizers to design unforgettable experiences regardless of weather or location limitations. For example, in May 2024, prominent U.S-based party equipment lease company, Jump Monkey's Party Rental, unveiled a new tent rental service in Houston, Texas. This rental service features numerous marquees and pole tents, available in different sizes and styles, suitable for a wide array of events like weddings, corporate meetings, family get-togethers, and local community events. The company also offers a wide variety of tables and chairs, enabling customers to tailor the layout and decoration as per their preferences.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Party Supply Rental Market Report?

The party supply rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Tableware And Linens, Decorations And Decor, Furniture And Seating, Tents And Canopies, Audio And Visual Equipment, Party Games And Entertainment, Catering Equipment, Themed Party Supplies, Dinnerware And Glassware, Outdoor Cooking And Grilling Equipment

2) By Events Or Occasions: Weddings, Birthdays, Corporate Events, Seasonal Events, Graduations, Outdoor Events, Baby Showers, Anniversaries, Festivals And Fairs, Other Events Or Occasions

3) By Customer: Individual Consumers, Event Planners, Corporate Clients, Nonprofit Organizations, Government And Municipalities, Caterers And Catering Services

Subsegments:

1) By Tableware And Linens: Tablecloths, Napkins, Table Runners, Chair Covers, Placemats, Table Settings (Plates, Cutlery, Cups)

2) By Decorations And Decor: Balloons, Streamers, Banners, Centerpieces, Wall Hangings, String Lights, Candles, Flower Arrangements

3) By Furniture And Seating: Chairs (Folding, Lounge, Chiavari), Tables (Banquet, Cocktail, Round, Rectangular), Sofas And Lounge Furniture, Ottomans, Benches

4) By Tents And Canopies: Frame Tents, Pole Tents, Marquee Tents, Canopy Covers, Party Pavilions

5) By Audio And Visual Equipment: Speakers And Sound Systems, Microphones (Wired And Wireless), Projectors, Screens, Lighting (Stage Lighting, Ambient Lighting), Audio Mixers

6) By Party Games And Entertainment: Inflatable Games (Bouncy Castles, Obstacle Courses), Carnival Games, Photo Booths, Karaoke Machines, Giant Jenga, Cornhole Boards

7) By Catering Equipment: Chafing Dishes, Food Warmers, Serving Trays And Platters, Buffet Stations, Drink Dispensers, Beverage Stations (Coffee Urns, Water Coolers), Ice Machines

8) By Themed Party Supplies: Themed Props (Birthdays, Weddings, Holidays), Themed Tableware And Decor, Party Favors, Costume Rentals, Photo Booth Props

9) By Dinnerware And Glassware: Plates (Dinner, Salad, Dessert), Bowls (Soup, Salad, Serving), Glasses (Wine, Champagne, Water, Tumblers), Cutlery (Forks, Knives, Spoons), Mugs, Pitchers

10) By Outdoor Cooking And Grilling Equipment: Grills (Charcoal, Gas, Electric), Bbq Smokers, Outdoor Ovens, Grilling Accessories (Tongs, Brushes), Propane Tanks, Outdoor Cooking Stations

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Party Supply Rental Industry?

In 2024, North America led the party supply rental market. The growth projections for this region are part of a broader market report which also includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

