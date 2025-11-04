Prefabricated Buildings Market to Exceed US $235.32 Billion by 2029, with 7.3% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Prefabricated Buildings Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size of prefabricated buildings has experienced significant growth. Projected to escalate from $165.85 billion in 2024 to $177.65 billion in 2025, it is expected to yield a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The historical growth surge can be attributed to factors such as increased demand for residential homes, heightened government support, swift industrialization, global awareness regarding environmental impacts, private-sector investment augmentation in construction, and a rise in requests for new house construction.

Over the following years, the prefabricated buildings market size is predicted to experience robust growth, reaching $235.32 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The anticipated growth within this period may be due to increased construction activities, an expanding number of corporate offices, the rising need for modular homes, the increasing demand for turnkey solutions, and the escalating need for panel systems. Notable trends in the given period encompass progress in modular construction techniques, the use of eco-friendly materials, incorporation of smart home technology, 3D printing adoption, enhanced personalization choices, and the implementation of energy efficiency techniques.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

The prefabricated buildings market is projected to flourish due to the growing demand for residential homes. Factors such as population expansion, increased urbanization, and a heightened attraction towards home ownership and customized living spaces are causing the rise in demand for residential homes. Prefabricated buildings offer considerable advantages for residential homes by promoting quicker, cost-efficient construction without compromising on quality. This is possible as components are manufactured in a controlled environment and swiftly assembled on location. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government organization that amasses and evaluates statistics, reported in July 2023 that the count of dwellings under construction had escalated by 1.3% to 240,813 in the first quarter of 2023, a significant rise from 195,201 in March 2021. Consequently, the boom in demand for residential homes is instrumental in driving the growth of the prefabricated buildings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Prefabricated Buildings Market?

Major players in the Prefabricated Buildings include:

• Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd.

• Sekisui House Real Estate Holdings Ltd.

• Skanska AB

• Clayton Homes Inc.

• Bellway plc

• Willscot Holdings Corp.

• Cavco Industries Inc.

• McGrath RentCorp Inc.

• Fleetwood Homes Inc.

• Astron Buildings S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Prefabricated Buildings Industry?

Key players in the prefabricated buildings market are concentrating on calculated investments to boost their technological prowess, broaden their product range, and heighten operational efficacy. Such tactical investments aid in advancement of manufacturing technology for prefabricated buildings, efficiency improvement, and product range expansion, which contributes to expedited construction, lowered expenses, and the development of more innovative and sustainable solutions. For instance, an investment of $23.62 million (₹198 crore) was made by EPACK Prefab, an Indian pre-engineered building solutions firm, in February 2023. They committed these funds to set up a new production facility in Andhra Pradesh, specifically in the Mambattu Industrial region of the Sullurpeta constituency, which spans an area of about 25 acres. The primary purpose of this investment is to command a greater market share in India's southern region, which is witnessing a surge in demand for prefabricated building solutions. Being closer to the southern market will also yield significant savings on transportation costs, currently contributing an increase to prices by about 20%.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Prefabricated Buildings Market Segments

The prefabricated buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Skeleton System, Panel System, Cellular System, Combined System

2) By Material: Concrete, Glass, Metal, Timber, Other Materials

3) By Module Type: Bathroom Pods, Kitchenette, Other Module Types

4) By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Skeleton System: Steel Frame Systems, Concrete Frame Systems, Timber Frame Systems, Hybrid Frame Systems, Modular Skeleton Systems

2) By Panel System: Concrete Panel Systems, Steel Panel Systems, Timber Panel Systems, Sandwich Panel Systems, Glass Panel Systems, Prefabricated Wall Panel Systems

3) By Cellular System: Concrete Cellular Systems, Steel Cellular Systems, Modular Cellular Systems, Insulated Cellular Systems, Prefabricated Room Modules

4) By Combined System: Hybrid Structural Systems, Modular Prefabricated Units with Integrated Structural Elements, Mixed-Use Combined Systems, Combined Prefabricated Walls And Floors Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Prefabricated Buildings Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market in prefabricated buildings, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the future. The report on the prefabricated buildings market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

