Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Projected to Reach $309.57 Billion with 14.9% CAGR by 2029

Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Projected to Reach $309.57 Billion with 14.9% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market Through 2025?
The market size for green buildings in the single-family housing sector has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The market will surge from $156.76 billion in 2024 to $177.71 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Major factors contributing to the growth seen during the historic period include environmental consciousness, energy conservation, health benefits and increased resale value.

In the coming years, the market size of green buildings for single-family homes is predicted to experience substantial growth. It is projected to reach a value of $309.57 billion in 2029, with a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Factors such as sustainable practices, climate change concerns, energy efficiency standards, the use of sustainable materials, and the advent of smart home technologies can explain the anticipated growth within this period. Some of the dominant trends expected during this period encompass an increased importance on energy efficiency, the integration of renewable energy, passive house designs, and advancements in smart home technology.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market?
The single-family residential green buildings sector has experienced growth due to heightened customer interest. There is a notable surge in interest, primarily among millennials, in sustainable and net-zero energy homes as a response to environmental concerns. This type of green construction utilizes renewable and natural resources. Greater understanding of the advantages provided by green practices - including decreased exposure to pollutants and toxins from construction materials, less indoor air contamination, and an overall improvement in environmental health and quality - is fueling the expansion of the single-family housing green buildings market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market?
Major players in the Single-Family Housing Green Buildings include:

• Turner Construction Co.
• Clark Group
• AECOM
• Hensel Phelps
• Holder Construction
• The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.
• Gilbane Building Co.
• Skanska USA
• Structure Tone
• Webcor Builders

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market In The Globe?
There is a growing trend between customers and developers to create more environmentally friendly homes that minimize carbon emissions through the creation of self-sustaining, or Net-zero homes. These types of homes produce their own local energy, with the goal of creating as much as they consume. For instance, an example of a Net-zero home is Mahindra Zen, the first Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project introduced by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., an India-based real estate and infrastructure development firm, in April 2024. The project was a huge success, selling more than 150 homes, which is about 65% of the total units, within just two days for a total of over ₹350 crore ($0.041 billion). This outstanding success highlighted the growing interest in sustainable living and further established Mahindra Lifespaces as a leading name in eco-friendly real estate.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market
The single-family housing green buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: New Constructions, Remodeling Projects
2) By Product: Interior Products, Exterior Products
3) By Construction Type: Full Green, Semi Green

Subsegments:
1) By New Constructions: Energy-efficient Homes, Sustainable Homes, Eco-friendly Homes
2) By Remodeling Projects: Green Home Renovations, Energy-efficient Upgrades, Sustainable Retrofitting, Eco-friendly Home Improvements

Global Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Market - Regional Insights
The single-family housing green buildings market was led by the Asia-Pacific region in 2024, with Africa projected to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses data from several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

