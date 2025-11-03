MCE and Asian Art Film Festival Sign Formal Agreement to Build a New Ecosystem for the Art Film Industry

MCE and the Asian Art Film Festival At the film festival. Asian Art Film Festival’s chairman Jianhua Yang (left) | MCE’s CEO Donglin LI(right)

MACAU, MACAO, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange www.mce.mo ) and the Asian Art Film Festival formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Mr. Li Donglin, Chief Executive Officer of The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ), and Mr. Yang Jianhua, Chairman of the Asian Art Film Festival, signed the agreement on behalf of both parties and took a commemorative photo, marking the full launch of their in-depth collaboration in the field of art cinema.As a vital cultural financial infrastructure in the Macao Special Administrative Region, The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) consistently upholds the core philosophy that “transaction is the best protection, and circulation is the best preservation.” It dedicated to building a cultural asset trading platform connecting China with the global community. Leveraging Macao's unique advantages under the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ framework and its role as an international gateway, the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) has established a comprehensive cultural property trading system and a cross-border circulation mechanism, providing professional services for the discovery and conversion of cultural assets into value.Approved by the relevant departments of the Macao SAR Government and organized by the Asian Art Film Association and the Macao International Art Film Association, the Asian Art Film Festival has garnered significant attention since its inception due to its professional artistic standards and international perspective. The inaugural Asian Art Film Festival, successfully held this April, gathered top global film talents. Zhang Hong, former Vice Chairman of the China Film Association, served as Festival Chairman, while Oscar juror Zhao Fei acted as Honorary Chairman. The jury panel featured international masters, including Fifth Generation Chinese director Liu Miaomiao, Oscar winner David White, and Tokyo International Film Festival Best Actor Duan Yihong. At the inaugural Golden Seagull Awards ceremony, a star-studded lineup of actors and directors attended the event. Gu Changwei's The Hedgehog and Hirokazu Kore-eda's Monster jointly won Best Feature Film. At the same time, actor Ge You received the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in The Hedgehog, underscoring the festival's professional standards and artistic authority. Liu Haocun, known as “Zhang Yimou's muse,” shared the Best Actress award with Wen Qi for their nuanced and compelling performances in Flying Girl.Based on this strategic partnership, the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) will engage in in-depth collaboration with the Asian Art Film Festival across multiple dimensions. Regarding film resource sharing, competition entries and shortlisted films from the festival will be prioritized for recommendation to the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) platform for copyright registration and transactions. In terms of copyright services, the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) will establish a dedicated trading section for the festival, offering one-stop services that include copyright authentication, value assessment, and cross-border settlement. For brand promotion, both parties will leverage their respective strengths: The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) will utilize its international network to promote the festival in Portuguese-speaking countries, the European Union, and Belt and Road regions; the festival will harness its industry influence to advance The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) 's brand development in the Mainland China market.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the deep integration of the art film industry with cultural finance platforms. By combining the festival's premium content resources with the professional trading platform of The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ), both parties will jointly establish a complete industrial ecosystem encompassing “content discovery, value assessment, copyright trading, and international dissemination,” providing art film creators with end-to-end services from exhibition to transaction. This initiative will not only elevate the market value of art films but also open new pathways for Asian filmmakers to access global markets.At the signing ceremony, Li Donglin, CEO of the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ), stated: “Through our strategic partnership with the Asian Art Film Festival, we will jointly advance the realization of art films' value, enabling more outstanding works to gain sustained vitality through market-driven mechanisms.”Yang Jianhua, Chairman of the Asian Art Film Festival, emphasized: “This collaboration with www.mce.mo will inject fresh vitality into the art film industry. We believe that through resource sharing and complementary strengths, we can build a more robust market ecosystem for art film creators, driving the flourishing development of Asian film culture.”This strategic partnership marks a new phase for the art film industry, characterized by the integration of resources and the development of a collaborative ecosystem. www.mce.mo will continue leveraging its platform advantages to advance the international circulation of cultural assets alongside global partners, fostering a more open and diverse cultural industry ecosystem.

