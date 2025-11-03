MCE was invited to attend the Yazhou Bay Intellectual Property Forum.

the Third Yazhou Bay Intellectual Property Forum From Yazhou Bay to the World The sub-forum, themed ‘Focusing on High-Quality Copyright Projects · Jointly Promoting Industrial Value Upgrading’ MCE’s CEO Neo Li was giving a speech MCE formally established strategic partnerships by signing ecosystem cooperation agreements

MACAO, MACAO, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 24 October 2025, the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange www.mce.mo ) was invited to participate in the ‘Third Yazhou Bay Intellectual Property Forum’, successfully held at the Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, Hainan. The event was jointly organized by the Hainan Provincial Intellectual Property Office, the Hainan Provincial Copyright Office, and the Sanya Municipal People's Government. As a key participating institution, the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) demonstrated its pivotal role in advancing cultural property transactions and the conversion of copyright value during the forum. It also established strategic partnerships with several industry-leading enterprises, marking a significant stride in the Exchange's endeavour to construct a globalized cultural asset system.Centred on the theme ‘From Yazhou Bay to the World: Fostering an Open, Integrated Innovation Ecosystem through Intellectual Property’, the forum was attended by Li Feng, Vice Governor of Hainan Province; Fan Mu, Vice Mayor of Sanya; senior representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO); Raffaello Girotto, Legal Affairs Officer at the Italian Embassy in China; and Li Jiayang, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Aligned with the development objectives of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the forum aimed to integrate resources from a higher strategic vantage point and broader perspective. It sought to establish an international high ground for intellectual property exchange and rule dialogue serving open innovation, demonstrating its strategic ambition to influence the global intellectual property ecosystem from Yazhou Bay.The sub-forum, themed ‘Focusing on High-Quality Copyright Projects · Jointly Promoting Industrial Value Upgrading’, brought together numerous experts and scholars from government agencies, copyright trading centres, universities, research institutes, and the cultural media sector. Attendees included Yu Cike, former Director of the National Copyright Administration under the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee; Zhang Hongyan, Executive Deputy Director of the Sanya Municipal Publicity Department; Wang Wenbin, former Party Secretary and Chairman of China Central Television Network and Dean of the School of Journalism at Xi'an Jiaotong University; alongside other distinguished leaders who delivered addresses. Together, they explored new opportunities and pathways for the development of the copyright industry within the policy framework of the Hainan Free Trade Port.During the keynote session, Mr Li Donglin, Chief Executive Officer of the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange, delivered a significant address entitled ‘Establishing a Global Value System for Cultural Assets’. He elaborated on the strategic positioning and practical experience of the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) in the global operation of cultural property rights, emphasizing the importance of establishing a robust valuation and trading system for cultural property assets amid the global digitalization wave. Mr. Li Donglin highlighted that the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) is actively building a bridge for cultural property transactions between East and West. Through innovative trading models and standardized system development, it provides a professional platform for the international circulation of cultural assets – a vision that garnered broad recognition from attendees.A significant outcome of the forum materialized during the signing ceremony. The Macau Cultural Assets Exchange formally established strategic partnerships by signing ecosystem cooperation agreements with China Vision Red, the China Copyright Association, Visual China Group, Gansu Cultural Property Exchange, China Media Group, and Shuho Technology. This collaborative alliance signifies the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) gaining additional partner resources to expand its intellectual property industry ecosystem and develop a global value system for cultural assets. The partners will engage in deep collaboration across digital cultural asset development, copyright value extraction, and international operations, jointly exploring innovative models integrating cultural property trading with digital technology.These strategic alliances fully demonstrate the Macao Cultural Property Exchange's ( www.mce.mo ) distinctive standing and platform value within the cultural property trading sector. By integrating each partner's strengths in intellectual property transactions, digital technology, and content operations, the Exchange will further refine its cultural property trading service system. All the effort will enhance the liquidity and value realization capabilities of cultural assets, providing cultural enterprises with more specialized and internationalized trading services.The Yazhou Bay Forum provided the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) with a valuable platform for in-depth exchanges with leading domestic intellectual property institutions, showcasing its proactive exploration in advancing innovation within cultural property trading. Moving forward, the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) will continue to uphold the development philosophy that ‘transaction is the best form of protection, and circulation is the best form of inheritance’. Leveraging Macau's unique advantage as a global hub for cultural property transactions, it will strengthen strategic cooperation with renowned domestic and international institutions, which will drive the establishment of a more open and efficient cultural property trading ecosystem, build a professional channel for international cultural asset transactions, and play an increasingly significant role in the global cultural property trading sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.