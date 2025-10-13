The Symposium Venue Neo, CEO of MCE Neo is delivering a speech Conference participants conducted a field study at the Shaanxi History Museum

Driving Digital Transformation of China’s Cultural Heritage Through International IP Trading and Cross-Regional Partnerships

MACAO, CHINA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 28, the “2025 Digital Intelligence Empowering Cultural Power ”(Shaanxi) Symposium” was successfully held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province. Guided by the National Copyright Trading Center Joint Conference, the event was co-hosted by the Shaanxi Copyright Association and Shanghai “SINOFAITH” Intellectual Property Group, with support from the Western National Copyright Trading Center and the Silk Road International Digital Asset Platform. As a core player in cross-border cultural intellectual property trading, the Macau Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) was invited to participate. It engaged deeply throughout the event in thematic discussions and field research. Guided by the core principle that “trading is the best protection, and circulation is the best inheritance,” it injected “MACAU’S INYERNATIONAL RESUORCES” into Shaanxi's cultural digitization, digital copyright trading ecosystem development, and the international dissemination of cultural IP.Leveraging Cross-Border Strengths, Macau Asset Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) Offers Practical Solutions for Cultural DigitizationThe symposium centered on three core themes: “Establishing a Digital Asset Framework for Cultural Relics,” “Pathways for Digital Cultural Creativity Value Conversion,” and “Building Copyright Trading Ecosystems and Regional Platforms.” As a professional cultural property exchange platform based in Macao, backed by the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and oriented toward overseas markets, the Macao Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) leveraged its strengths in cross-border cultural property transactions, international transaction rule adaptation, overseas market resource integration, and foreign exchange settlement. It presented solutions for “cross-border cultural property transactions” and “international digital cultural relics trading”: On one hand, it proposed integrating Shaanxi's abundant cultural relic resources (7.74 million immovable cultural relics and over 1.7 million museum-held artifacts) with Macao's “cultural property trading platform” strengths. After digital conversion, these assets could be channeled through the Macao Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) international trading network to facilitate Shaanxi's cultural IP access to overseas markets. On the other hand, it shared Macao's experience in models such as “basic licensing + traffic revenue sharing” and “cross-border cultural property trading,” offering support to build a more inclusive international cultural property trading ecosystem for Shaanxi's cultural assets. This approach gained broad recognition from attendees. Cross-Border Cultural Property Transactions." This approach aims to build a more inclusive international cultural property trading ecosystem for Shaanxi's cultural assets, gaining broad recognition from attendees.Engaging Industry Authorities to Build Cross-Regional Cultural Cooperation BridgesDuring the symposium, Mr. Li Donglin, representative of the Macau Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ), engaged in in-depth discussions with industry authorities including Yu Cike, Honorary Chairman of the National Copyright Trading Center Joint Conference and former Director of the Copyright Administration Bureau of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee; Sha Qingchao, former First-Level Inspector of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee and former Deputy Director of the Shaanxi Provincial Copyright Bureau; and Zhou Peng, Head of Shanghai Sinofaith Group. Sinofaith Intellectual Property Group is a leading domestic intellectual property operation enterprise. It currently employs over 4,000 full-time staff and achieved service revenue of RMB 1.2 billion in 2024, with non-GAAP net profit attributable to parent company shareholders of approximately RMB 250 million. Sinofaith is actively pursuing an IPO and currently stands as China's largest intellectual property group. Its newly launched “Global Cultural IP Innovation Platform” initiative aligns closely with the Macau Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo )'s advocacy for global cultural property trading. Both parties will pursue in-depth collaboration to facilitate the global trading of cultural property rights and realize the global value of China's cultural assets. Additionally, the Macau Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) reached preliminary consensus with participating institutions including the Shaanxi History Museum, the Western China National Copyright Trading Center, the Jingdezhen National Ceramic Copyright Trading Center, and the Northern Copyright Trading Center. Follow-up efforts will explore deep cooperation in cross-border transactions of cultural heritage assets.Field Research for Insights, Charting Course for Cultural CollaborationBeyond thematic discussions, Mr. Li Donglin, CEO of the Macau Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ), joined attendees on field visits to the Shaanxi History Museum, Xi'an Stele Forest Museum, and Xi'an Film Museum. These visits provided in-depth exposure to the institutions' practical achievements in digital preservation of cultural relics, digital cultural and creative development, and IP operations. During the research, The Macau Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ) focused on Shaanxi's technological applications and experiences in digital artifact acquisition and digital asset rights confirmation. Integrating these insights with its platform's trading rules, the exchange preliminarily outlined a “Shaanxi Digital Cultural Heritage + Macau International Trading” cooperation pathway: The plan involves prioritizing the selection of representative digital cultural relic resources from Shaanxi. Following compliance reviews and value assessments conducted by the Macau Cultural Property Exchange ( www.mce.mo ), these resources will be integrated into its international trading platform. This initiative aims to establish a model case for “China's cultural relic digitization – Macau platform international trading,” laying a solid foundation for subsequent large-scale cooperation.9月28日，由国家版权交易中心联席会议指导，陕西省版权协会与上海新诤信智慧财产权集团（Sinofaith）联合主办，西部国家版权交易中心、丝绸之路国际数位资产平台协办的 “2025 数智赋能助力文化强国（陕西）研讨会” 在陕西省西安市成功举办。澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )作为跨境文化产权交易领域的核心力量受邀参会，全程深度参与议题研讨与实地调研，以“交易是最好的保护，流通是最好的传承” 为核心定位，为陕西文化数字化转化、数位版权交易生态构建及文化 IP 国际化传播注入 “澳门国际资源”。立足跨境优势，澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )为文化数字化献实策本次研讨会围绕“文物数字化资产构建体系”“数位文创价值转化路径”“版权交易生态构建与区域平台建设” 三大核心议题展开。作为立足澳门、背靠粤港澳大湾区，面向海外市场的专业文化产权交易平台，澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )在会上结合自身在跨境文化产权交易的优势、国际化交易规则适配、海外市场资源对接及外汇清算结算上的便利，重点就 “文化产权跨境交易” 与 “数位文物国际化交易” 提出解决方案：一方面建议将陕西丰富的文物资源（774 万处不可移动文物、超 170 万件馆藏文物）与澳门的 “文化产权交易平台” 优势结合，通过数字化转化后接入澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )国际交易管道，助力陕西文化 IP 对接海外市场；另一方面分享澳门在 “基础授权 + 流量分成”“跨境文化产权交易” 等模式上的经验，为陕西省文化资产搭建更具包容性的国际文化产权交易生态提供支援，得到与会嘉宾的广泛认同。对话行业权威，搭建跨区域文化合作桥梁研讨会期间，澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )代表李东霖先生与国家版权交易中心联席会议名誉理事长、中宣部版权管理局原局长于慈珂，中共陕西省委宣传部原一级巡视员、陕西省版权局原专职副局长沙庆超，以及上海新诤信集团（Sinofaith）负责人周鹏等行业权威深入交流。新诤信智慧财产权集团（Sinofaith）是国内智慧财产权运营龙头企业。现有全职员工4000余人左右，2024年实现服务性收入12亿人民币，扣非归母税后净利润2.5亿人民币左右。 新诤信（Sinofaith）正在积极进行IPO的工作，目前是中国第一大智慧财产权集团，其正在发起的“全球文化 IP 创新平台”计划与澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )所倡导的文化产权全球化交易高度一致，未来双方将进行深入合作。共同将文化产权进行全球化交易，实现中国文化资产全球化价值实现。同时，澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )还与陕西历史博物馆、西部国家版权交易中心、景德镇国家陶瓷版权交易中心、北方版权交易中心等参会单位达成初步共识，后续将在文物文化资产跨境交易领域探索深度合作。实地调研取经，锚定文化合作实践方向除专题研讨外，澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )CEO李东霖先生还随与会嘉宾一同实地考察陕西历史博物馆、西安碑林博物馆与西影博物馆，深入了解三家单位在文物数字化保护、数位文创开发、IP运营等方面的实践成果。在调研过程中，澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )重点关注陕西在文物数字化采集、数位资产确权等领域的技术应用与经验，结合自身平台交易规则，初步梳理出 “陕西数位文物 + 澳门国际交易” 的合作路径：计划优先筛选陕西具有代表性的数字化文物资源，通过澳门文化产权交易所（ www.mce.mo )进行合规性审核与价值评估后，接入其国际版交易板块，打造 “中国地区文物数字化——澳门平台国际化交易” 的示范案例，为后续大规模合作奠定坚实基础。

