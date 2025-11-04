Quartz Stone Market CAGR to be at 8.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $19.87 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Quartz Stone Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Quartz Stone Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Quartz Stone Market?

The dimension of the quartz stone market has been expanding significantly in the preceding years. It is anticipated to rise from $12.95 billion in 2024 to $14.1 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The robust growth seen in the historic phase is due to the heightened demand for visually appealing quartz surfaces in design, its resilience in areas with high foot traffic, its low maintenance compared to other materials, its varied uses in multiple industries, the reliable supply of raw materials, and the global surge in construction that drives the demand for this material.

Anticipations regarding the quartz stone market propose a potent growth trajectory in the upcoming years, inflating its worth to $19.87 billion by 2029 with an 8.9% CAGR. This projected upswing over the forecast period can be correlated to factors including the increasing emphasis on eco-friendly construction materials, the surge in luxury space demands, contemporary architectural trends, the propagation of energy-saving construction methodologies, advancements in composite tech, and the thriving construction industry in burgeoning markets. The forecast period is also likely to witness trending elements like smart technology incorporation in quartz, tailored quartz design preferences, the impact of biophilic design, quartz utilization in commercial spaces, innovative manufacturing procedures, and the emergence of recycled quartz.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Quartz Stone Market?

The growth of the quartz stone market is being propelled by increasing demand from the construction industry. Urbanization expansion, population increase, the evolution of infrastructure, technological advancements within the construction sector, the growing call for sustainable and energy-efficient structures, along with greater government investment in different projects globally, are contributing to the construction industry's growth. Quartz stone elevates the building industry by supplying sturdy, aesthetically pleasing, and maintenance-free materials perfect for countertops, floors, and wall cladding, thereby meeting contemporary design and functionality requirements. For example, data from the US Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, showed that the worth of construction operations grew from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. Consequently, increased demand from the building sector is fueling the expansion of the quartz stone market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Quartz Stone Market?

Major players in the Quartz Stone include:

• Hyundai L&C

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• LX Hausys

• MSI Surfaces Inc.

• Cosentino Group

• Wilsonart LLC

• Caesarstone Ltd.

• Levantina Group

• Yunfu Wayon Stone Co. Ltd.

• Blanco GmbH + Co KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Quartz Stone Sector?

In an attempt to address safety issues and increase durability, major businesses operating in the quartz stone market are concentrating on creating innovative products like silica-free quartz surfaces, keeping in mind the changing industry norms and consumer tastes. These silica-free quartz surfaces are made with alternative materials, maintaining the toughness and visual attraction of traditional quartz without using silica, thus minimizing the health hazards linked with silica dust. For instance, Aurea Stone, a manufacturing firm from Belgium that specializes in engineered construction materials, unveiled its Exo series of silica-free quartz surfaces in September 2024. This marks a significant advancement in the engineered stone field. The unveiling underscores the firm's commitment to health and sustainability by excluding crystalline silica from its goods. The Exo series integrates recycled materials while providing premier performance and aesthetic allure through its state-of-the-art Phi 4R+ Technology.

What Segments Are Covered In The Quartz Stone Market Report?

The quartz stone market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Quartz Surface, Quartz Tile, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Sales, Online Platforms

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Quartz Surface: Engineered Quartz Surface, Solid Surface Quartz, Quartz Countertops

2) By Quartz Tile: Polished Quartz Tile, Honed Quartz Tile, Textured Quartz Tile

3) By Other Types: Quartz Slabs, Quartz Aggregate, Quartz Blanks

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Quartz Stone Market?

In 2024, North America led the global quartz stone market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report provides insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

