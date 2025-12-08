Crisis Management Services Global Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Factors & Trends to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Crisis Management Services Market Worth?

The market for crisis management services has been experiencing notable growth in recent years. The market size, which is projected to be $92.02 billion in 2024, is expected to surge to $97.63 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This substantial growth during the historical phase can be accredited to several factors including the rising occurrences of natural calamities, the escalating global terrorist activities and security risks, increasingly stringent corporate governance and compliance requirements, the growing awareness about business continuity strategies, an upsurge in cyber crime and data security breaches, and the broadening of regulatory guidelines and mandates.

The market for crisis management services is set to experience robust expansion in the coming years, soaring to $122.27 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8%. This projected growth within the forecasted period is driven by the increased uptake of cutting-edge technology, heightened emphasis on cybersecurity, comprehensive business continuity planning, tightening regulatory compliance obligations, more investment in risk evaluation and mitigation solutions, and the implementation of social media monitoring for crisis response. The key patterns observed during the forecast period entail the incorporation of technology, the crafting of remote and hybrid solutions, a lean towards resilience and adaptability, the growth of AI-powered crisis management tools, and the usage of social media monitoring for responding to crises.

What Are The Factors Driving The Crisis Management Services Market?

The increasing number of natural disasters is predicted to boost the crisis management service market's expansion in the future. Natural disasters, which are disastrous events leading to extensive destruction, loss of human lives, and significant disruptions to regular life, are likely be fueled by human activities such as deforestation, land-use alterations, and tampering with natural ecosystems. Crisis management services enhance communication, streamline emergency operations, and improve decision-making processes, enabling effective response strategies and lessening the impacts on the affected areas. For example, a report from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), a US government agency, recorded 28 confirmed weather and climate disaster events in January 2024 in the United States. Each of these disasters resulted in losses of over $1 billion and encompassed a drought, four floods, 19 severe storms, two tropical cyclones, a wildfire and a winter storm. Consequently, the growth of the crisis management service market is driven by the rising number of natural disasters.

Who Are The Major Players In The Crisis Management Services Market?

Major players in the Crisis Management Services include:

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC)

• Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

• KPMG International Cooperative

• Accenture plc

• WPP plc

• Publicis Groupe SA

• Omnicom Group Inc

• Boston Consulting Group Inc

• McKinsey & Company Inc

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Crisis Management Services Sector?

Top firms in the crisis management services market are channeling their attention towards the incorporation of machine learning and AI features, such as AI-enabled disaster control technologies. These technologies enhance real-time response to disasters and risk management by providing accurate data interpretations. AI-facilitated disaster management technology is employed to simplify emergency responses and enable data-driven, real-time decision-making. For example, in August 2023, Spectee Inc., a media software organization based in Japan, unrolled an AI-facilitated disaster control tool. This tool is strategically developed to boost disaster handling and management by leveraging state-of-the-art data analysis. Its main objective is to optimize crisis control in real-time by tapping into data from various sources such as social media platforms, weather reports, and camera footage. The tool also filters out false data through human checking and AI analytics, ensuring only accurate and timely data reach emergency response teams. This boosts the efficiency of disaster response, paving the way for more effective interventions and potentially, saving more lives. The pilot program in the Philippines signifies a major forward move in utilizing this technology to reduce disaster risks and enhance public safety in partnership with local government bodies and emergency agencies.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Crisis Management Services Market Share?

The crisis management services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Anticipating Crisis Management Services, Mitigating Crisis Management Services, Real Time Crisis Management Services

2) By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Small Enterprises, Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Government, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Anticipating Crisis Management Services: Risk Assessment And Analysis, Crisis Simulation And Drills, Early Warning Systems, Vulnerability Assessments

2) By Mitigating Crisis Management Services: Crisis Communication Planning, Emergency Response And Recovery, Public Relations Management, Legal And Compliance Support

3) By Real-Time Crisis Management Services: Crisis Monitoring And Response, Incident Management And Coordination, Real-Time Crisis Communication Platforms, Social Media Crisis Monitoring And Engagement

What Are The Regional Trends In The Crisis Management Services Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leader in the crisis management services market and is predicted to show the swiftest growth in the ensuing forecast period. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

