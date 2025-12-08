Digital English Language Learning Market to Reach USD $22.64 Billion by 2029 at 16.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Digital English Language Learning Market In 2025?

The size of the digital English language learning market has seen rapid expansion in previous years. The market value is projected to rise from $10.39 billion in 2024 to $12.25 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. Factors contributing to the growth observed in the historical period include increased access to the internet, personalized adaptive learning strategies, the incorporation of gamification and immersive learning, and cost-efficiency.

The market place for digital English language learning is projected to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, growing to a staggering $22.64 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the predicted period include rising demands in emerging markets, the adoption of blended learning models, emphasis on career progression and employability, cooperation with educational institutions, and the growth of the edtech ecosystem. Significant trends expected in this period include product innovation, alliances, technological progress, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Digital English Language Learning Market?

The surge in popularity for virtual learning is predicted to drive the expansion of the digital English language learning sector in the future. The concept of online education revolves around the delivery of educational materials, courses, and programs via digital platforms and the internet. This rising popularity is fueled by its easy access, adaptability, low cost, and the changing requirements of learners in the modern digital era. Online education optimizes the effectiveness, convenience, and accessibility of digital English language learning, enabling learners to reach their language learning objectives. For example, in January 2024, a report from Eurostat, a governmental agency located in Luxembourg, showed that 30% of EU internet users between the ages of 16 and 74 claimed to participate in online classes or use digital learning materials in the previous quarter, marking a 2-percentage-point increase from 2022 when the rate was 28%. Within the EU, the Netherlands led with the largest proportion of internet users involved in distance learning (54%), closely trailed by Finland (53%), Sweden (48%), Spain (47%), and Estonia (45%). In January 2022, the World Economic Forum, a non-governmental organization based in Switzerland, stated that the number of enrollees in online education underwent a significant increase, moving from 71 million in 2020 up to 92 million in 2021. Therefore, the growing demand for online learning is fueling the advancement of the digital English language learning sector.

Who Are The Key Players In The Digital English Language Learning Industry?

Major players in the Digital English Language Learning include:

• Pearson plc

• New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

• Oxford University Press

• 51Talk English International Inc.

• VIPKid

• Preply Inc.

• McGraw-Hill Education

• Berlitz Corporation

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

• IXL Learning Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Digital English Language Learning Market In The Globe?

Top corporations in the digital English language learning market are concentrating on creating innovative platforms like flagship English learning resources to provide effective and engaging digital English language learning tools. These flagship resources deliver engaging, practical, and accessible language learning opportunities for learners across the globe. For example, in March 2023, Duolingo Inc., an American educational technology firm, introduced a new app called Duolingo ABC, purposely created to assist children in India between the ages of 3 to 8 develop their reading, writing, and speaking skills in English. This free-to-use app consists of over 700 bite-sized lessons focusing on alphabets, phonics, and sight words in an exciting and captivating manner. The app comes with a user-friendly interface and modifies the learning journey based on the child's reading ability. Moreover, the app incorporates personalized lessons such as teaching children how to write their own names and letter-writing exercise drills.

What Segments Are Covered In The Digital English Language Learning Market Report?

The digital english language learning market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

2) By Business Type: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

3) By End User: Non-Academic Learners, Academic Learners

Subsegments:

1) By On-Premises: Standalone Software Solutions, In-House Learning Management Systems (Lms), Corporate Training Platforms, Customizable On-Premises Learning Systems, Offline Learning Tools And Applications

2) By Cloud-Based: Subscription-Based Learning Platforms, Mobile Learning Apps, Web-Based Language Learning Tools, Cloud-Based Learning Management Systems (Lms), Interactive Online Courses And E-learning Solutions, Cloud-Based Virtual Classrooms And Collaboration Tools

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digital English Language Learning Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the digital English language learning market and is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the digital English language learning market encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

