STEM Education In K-12 Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 14% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s STEM Education In K-12 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The STEM Education In K-12 Market?

The market size of STEM education in K-12 has seen a significant surge in recent times. The market is estimated to expand from the current value of $43.93 billion in 2024 to approximately $49.88 billion in 2025, portraying a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The historic growth is primarily due to factors such as the accessibility of digital resources, heightened emphasis on STEM education within the K-12 curriculum, growing awareness of how STEM education contributes to economic development, improved STEM education methodologies at the high school level, and the escalating importance of STEM education in emerging economies.

The market size for STEM education in K-12 is predicted to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, growing to reach a value of $84.24 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This expected growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increasing demand for STEM education, the burgeoning relevance of STEM skills in the labor market, the emergence of online learning platforms, government strategies and legislations, and growing parental interest in STEM education. Some key trends predicted for the forecast period are investments from the private sector, the integration of technology in education, the evolution of STEM-related careers, enhanced funding for STEM education, and the adaptation of emerging technologies.

Download a free sample of the stem education in k-12 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16198&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global STEM Education In K-12 Market?

The increasing popularity of digital learning is predicted to spur the growth of STEM education within the K-12 market. Online education, which involves the delivery of academic material and teaching over the internet, is gaining traction due to its convenience, reach, and the high quality of learning opportunities it provides from a distance. This surge in interest is fuelled by technological progress and shifting educational requirements. STEM education often incorporates engaging, hands-on interactive tools and technology such as virtual laboratories, modelling, and programming frameworks, enabling students to grasp intricate notions via hands-on experience and experimentation. For example, as recorded by the National Center for Education Statistics, a United States federal agency, in May 2024, 87 percent of public schools reported providing tutoring services during the 2023–24 academic year, with nearly half offering two or more varieties of tutoring. Specifically, 46% offered intensive tutoring, 66% traditional tutoring, 24% self-guided tutoring, and 13% on-demand online tutoring. Hence, the growing preference for digital learning is fuelling the expansion of STEM education in the K-12 market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The STEM Education In K-12 Market?

Major players in the STEM Education In K-12 include:

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Adobe Inc.

• Stride Inc.

• Scholastic Inc.

• K-12 Inc.

• Cengage Inc.

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

• McGraw-Hill Education

• School Specialty

• D2L corporation.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The STEM Education In K-12 Industry?

Key players in the K-12 STEM education market are introducing inventive solutions like Next STEM and Next English to ensure students are adequately prepared for the evolving job market. The goal of these programs is to provide an expansive, integrated learning journey that incorporates technology, interactive tools, and sophisticated evaluation systems. For example, Next Education, a firm based in India specializing in STEM education, introduced Next STEM and Next English software programs in April 2024. These cutting-edge programs seek to offer holistic learning experiences, cultivating crucial 21st-century skills, and equipping students to thrive in a technologically interconnected globe. Next STEM comprises of a cohesive learning platform covering Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), focusing on experiential learning through hands-on activities, simulations, and engaging tools. On the other hand, Next English is a comprehensive English learning package that incorporates digital content, high-level evaluation systems, and engaging tools, geared towards revolutionizing English language learning through a broad, engaging learning journey.

What Segments Are Covered In The STEM Education In K-12 Market Report?

The stem education in k-12 market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Customized Live Courses, Standard Recorded Courses, Other Types

2) By Delivery Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Elementary School (K-5), Middle School (6-8), High School (9-12)

Subsegments:

1) By Customized Live Courses: Online Interactive Live Stem Classes, Instructor-led Live Workshops And Seminars, Live Tutoring For Stem Subjects, Personalized Stem Education Programs, Project-Based Learning In Live Sessions

2) By Standard Recorded Courses: Pre-Recorded Stem Curriculum Videos, Recorded Stem Webinars And Lectures, Self-Paced Video Tutorials For Stem Subjects, Recorded Virtual Stem Labs And Experiments, Subscription-Based Access To Pre-Recorded Stem Content

3) By Other Types: Blended Learning (Combination Of Live And Recorded Content), Stem Camps And Bootcamps (In-Person Or Virtual), Interactive Stem Learning Platforms (Gamified Learning), Virtual Reality (Vr) Or Augmented Reality (Ar) Stem Learning Programs, Hybrid Stem Education Models (Combination Of Physical And Digital Learning Tools)

View the full stem education in k-12 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stem-education-in-k-12-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global STEM Education In K-12 Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the K-12 STEM education market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The K-12 STEM education market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global STEM Education In K-12 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Educational Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/educational-technology-global-market-report

Educational Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/educational-services-global-market-report

Education And Learning Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/education-and-learning-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.