Karnataka Tourism to Showcase Diversity at WTM London 2025

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism is gearing up to make a significant mark at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, scheduled to be held from November 4 to 6 at ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL. The Karnataka Pavilion will be located at Stall No. N12-413, inviting delegates and visitors from across the world to discover the very best of this dynamic Indian state.The official delegation of Karnataka will be led by Mr. Akram Pasha, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. He will be accompanied by Mr. Srinivas M, Chairman, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Mr. Prashant Kumar Mishra, IAS, Managing Director, KSTDC; Mr. Janardhana HP, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka; Mr. Srinivas H M, Joint Commissioner, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka; and Mr. Ziyaullah Shaik, Additional Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. Several key stakeholders from the state’s tourism ecosystem will also be present to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations.Karnataka will spotlight its globally recognized UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the architectural marvels of Hampi—famed for the evocative ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire—and Pattadakal, celebrated for its intricate Chalukyan temple complexes, and the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysala featuring the Hoysaleswara Temple at Halebidu, Chennakesava Temple at Belur, and Keshava Temple at Somanathapura, all renounced for their distinct 12th-13th century sculptural artistry and star shaped platforms.Visitors will also learn about other prominent tourist destinations such as the sumptuous Mysore Palace, the scenic misty hills and coffee plantations of Coorg and Chikmagalur, the lush biodiversity hotspots of Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks, the spiritual heritage of Shravanabelagola, the dramatic Jog Falls, and the pristine beaches and tranquil temples of Gokarna. Emphasis will be placed on sustainable tourism initiatives; from community-managed eco-lodges to heritage conservation programs, underscoring the state’s efforts to ensure tourism benefits local communities while preserving its natural and cultural wealth.Karnataka Tourism’s presence at WTM London 2025 is focused on strengthening bonds with the UK and European travel trade, fostering new partnerships, and unveiling exciting projects aimed at sustainable and responsible tourism. The delegation through, visual representation, digital showcases, and networking opportunities aims to provide travel professionals and industry stakeholders with updated information and insights relevant to Karnataka as a multifaceted tourism destination spanning from heritage, adventure, wildlife, to wellness.All trade partners, travel professionals, and enthusiasts attending WTM London 2025 can find Karnataka Tourism at Stall N12-413 to explore collaborations, access fresh travel resources, and plunge themselves in the unique cultural experiences that the state offers. Karnataka, with its blend of ancient grandeur and contemporary experiences, welcomes the world to discover why it remains “One State, Many Worlds.”

