Low Carbon Buildings Market to Reach USD $986.17 Billion by 2029 at 12.3% CAGR

Low Carbon Buildings Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Low Carbon Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Low Carbon Buildings Market?

The market size for low carbon buildings has seen an accelerated growth of late. It is projected to expand from $553.39 billion in 2024 to $620.87 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This substantial growth experienced in the past can be credited to factors such as stronger environmental regulations, heightened awareness about climate change, escalating energy efficiency requisites, increased governmental incentives promoting sustainable construction, and a surge in demand for environment-friendly substances.

Accelerated expansion is anticipated in the low carbon buildings market in the upcoming years, with it anticipated to reach a value of $986.17 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be contributed to a number of factors including tightening government regulations advocating for sustainable construction, heightened consumer knowledge of energy efficiency, increased investment in renewable energy sources for buildings, growing urbanisation and escalating smart cities that prioritise sustainability. Key trends are the creation of low-carbon concrete, progress in sustainable steel manufacturing, implementation of mass timber, the innovation of hempcrete, adoption of bio-based plastics, the increased usage of recycled materials, and innovation of energy-efficient building systems.

Download a free sample of the low carbon buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21507&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Low Carbon Buildings Global Market Growth?

The heightened grasp of climate change, fueled by growing ecological worries, easy access to information, and intensified press coverage, is predicted to propel the escalation of the low-carbon buildings market. This increased climate change consciousness has led to more public involvement and calls for eco-friendly methods. Low-carbon buildings play a significant role in mitigating climate change, by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions via energy-efficient models, sustainable substances, and renewable energy systems. The European Commission, a Belgium-based governmental entity, projected that by 2023, 87% of Europeans will be in favor of escalating the use of renewable energy, while 86% would endorse amplifying energy efficiency by 2030. Consequently, the swelling understanding of climate change is steering the expansion of the low-carbon buildings market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Low Carbon Buildings Market?

Major players in the Low Carbon Buildings include:

• BASF SE

• Siemens AG

• Dow Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• 3M Company

• Holcim Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Low Carbon Buildings Market?

Key players in the low-carbon buildings market are focusing on creating strategic collaborations to initiate decarbonization programs that can help speed up the shift towards sustainable construction, enhancing energy efficiency and minimizing carbon emissions. These strategic alliances play a vital role in extending the reach of sustainable building practices, expediting decarbonization efforts, and promoting innovation in the space of low-carbon buildings. For example, in June 2024, the India-based Mahindra Group formed an alliance with Johnson Controls, an industry machinery manufacturer based in Ireland, to kick-start an initiative towards net zero buildings. The collaboration aims to facilitate the decarbonization of India's commercial, urban, residential, and public building sectors by offering complimentary toolkits and educational programs. The initiative makes essential resources and best practices readily accessible, enabling organizations to adopt sustainable construction solutions. With a broader goal of promoting sustainable transformation in the built environment, it also aids India's low-carbon development goals by advising property owners on effective conservation strategies, regulatory compliance, financing routes, and advanced technologies.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Low Carbon Buildings Market Report?

The low carbon buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Energy-Efficient Materials, Renewable Energy Systems, Low Carbon HVAC Systems, Green Building Certifications

2) By Material: Wood, Bamboo, Recycled Steel, Recycled Plastic

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Energy-Efficient Materials: High-Performance Insulation, Low-Emissivity Glass, Recycled Building Materials, Phase-Change Materials

2) By Renewable Energy Systems: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems, Wind Energy Systems, Geothermal Heating And Cooling, Biomass Energy Systems

3) By Low Carbon HVAC Systems: Heat Pumps, Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) Systems, Radiant Heating And Cooling Systems, Smart Thermostats

4) By Green Building Certifications: Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), BREEAMBuilding Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), WELL Building Standard, Passive House Certification

View the full low carbon buildings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/low-carbon-buildings-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Low Carbon Buildings Industry?

In 2024, Europe led the low carbon buildings market. The market is projected to grow most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The report on the low carbon buildings market includes coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Low Carbon Buildings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-global-market-report

Carbon Dioxide Market 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-market

Activated Carbon Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/activated-carbon-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.