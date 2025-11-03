Edalex Achieves Historic Sixth Consecutive Placement in Prestigious HolonIQ Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50

The HolonIQ Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 identifies the 50 most promising startups and growth-stage companies shaping the future of education technology across the two countries. Edalex - Learning, skills and evidence connected

Edalex celebrates its sixth consecutive placement in the HolonIQ Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50, recognising sustained innovation and impact.

We are incredibly proud to stand alongside this year’s cohort and look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that enhance employability and connect learning to opportunity” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, a leading provider of EdTech solutions that connects learning, skills, and evidence, today announced its selection in the 2025 Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 list by HolonIQ, a leading global market intelligence firm for the education industry. This marks the company's sixth consecutive appearance on the influential annual list, a recognition of its sustained impact and continued innovation in the region.

The HolonIQ Australia & New Zealand EdTech 50 identifies the 50 most promising startups and growth-stage companies shaping the future of education technology across the two countries. The 2025 cohort reflects a maturing ecosystem, characterised by "deeper partnerships, smarter infrastructure, and a sharper focus on employability," encompassing advancements from AI-powered coaching to immersive XR tools.

Since the list’s inception, Edalex has consistently demonstrated its leadership in driving innovation that meets the evolving needs of the modern learner and educator. This six-year track record underscores the company’s foundational role in the regional EdTech landscape and its dedication to products that deliver tangible impact in learning, teaching, and upskilling.

Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex, commented: ‘To be recognised by HolonIQ for the sixth consecutive year is a significant milestone and a powerful testament to our team’s sustained commitment to innovation and impact. The EdTech 50 list showcases the companies truly shaping the future of learning, and our longevity on this list demonstrates the enduring relevance of our work in verifiable, evidence-based credentials, skills recognition, innovative use of AI and a connected skills ecosystem. We are incredibly proud to stand alongside this year’s cohort and look forward to continuing to deliver solutions that enhance employability and connect learning to opportunity.’

As the EdTech sector continues to mature, Edalex remains focused on empowering institutions and learners with cutting-edge solutions that support the shift towards a skills-based economy, ensuring that learning achievements are recognised, verified, and valued globally.

