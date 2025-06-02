Education Design Lab’s XCredit, powered by Credentialate, named finalist in 2025 Learning Impact Awards from 1EdTech

Education Design Lab’s XCredit, powered by Credentialate, named finalist in prestigious 2025 Learning Impact Awards from 1EdTech

Innovative solution bridging life experience and skills recognition XCredit earns global acclaim as a finalist in 1EdTech’s 2025 Learning Impact Awards.

Our shared learner-centric approach to skills recognition and this nomination validates our commitment to providing impactful solutions for skills recognition and learner empowerment.” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, an EdTech company connecting learning, skills and evidence, is proud to announce that Education Design Lab’s XCredit, centrally powered by Edalex’s Credentialate platform, has been recognised as a finalist in the 2025 Learning Impact Awards by 1EdTech Consortium.

This prestigious international program recognises the impact of innovative technology on learning outcomes and educational practices worldwide. The program is open to all 1EdTech Contributing Members worldwide, and winning solutions exemplify effective, efficient, and engaging learning.

“We are delighted that the Lab’s XCredit has been recognised as a Learning Impact Awards finalist,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex. “XCredit was developed through a collaborative effort including the Lab, SmartResume, Unicon, Muzzy Lane and ourselves, with XCredit centrally enabled by Edalex’s Credentialate platform. Our shared learner-centric approach to skills recognition and this nomination validates our commitment to providing impactful solutions for skills recognition and learner empowerment.”

“Connecting the XCredit ecosystem was an exciting technical and human challenge, and the result is a blueprint for scalable, skills-first credentialing,” said Tara Laughlin, EdD – Director, Skills Validation + Development at Education Design Lab. “The success of this initiative signals that high-quality, interoperable recognition of life and work experience isn’t a future aspiration – it’s achievable right now with the right design and the right partnerships.”

XCredit is a groundbreaking skills validation and credentialing solution that addresses the critical challenge of recognising skills gained outside of traditional education. This innovative approach empowers non-traditional learners, career changers, and gig workers to gain recognition for their valuable competencies, bridging the gap between their abilities and employer visibility. Learners receive immediate recognition for both full competencies and individual sub-competencies, enabling them to showcase their verified skills to employers in near real-time.

Since its launch in July 2024, XCredit has already impacted over 4,500 learners across eight workforce organisations, issuing over 5,000 sub-competency credentials and 700 full competency badges. The program, funded by Walmart and offered at no cost to pilot organisations, demonstrates a significant return on investment by improving skills validation, enhancing learner employability, and strengthening connections between educational institutions, workforce organisations, and employers.

“The Learning Impact Awards highlight the power of collaboration and innovation in transforming education. The recognition of XCredit as a finalist underscores the commitment of all the collaborators to skills transparency, open standards, interoperability, and scalability, paving the way for a more equitable and skills-based future of work,” said McFadyen.

This recognition as a Learning Impact Awards finalist adds to Edalex’s consistent track record of innovation and impact in the education technology sector. Recent accolades include two Edalex platforms, Credentialate and openRSD, recognised as a finalist at the 2025 Cool Tool EdTech Awards and being selected for a fifth consecutive placement in the HolonIQ ANZ EdTech 50 in 2024.

The winner of the 2025 Learning Impact Awards will be announced at an Awards Ceremony on 5 June 2025 during 1EdTech’s Learning Impact Summit. The public is invited to cast their vote for the finalists HERE. Online community voting ends on Wednesday, June 4, at noon EDT.

